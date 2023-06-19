Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: emma frost, fall of x, hellfire gala, iron man, krakoa, marvel, tony stark, x-men

Emma Frost And Tony Stark To Marry, They Deserve Each Other

Emma Frost and Tony Stark are awful people. They deserve each other. And now they are getting married in the X-Men #26 and Iron Man #10

The wedding of Emma Frost and Tony Stark. It was first teased in The History Of The Marvel Universe #6 by Al Ewing four years ago.

Man, we didn't even know what The King In Black was back then. But it did prophecy the future. And I know they have their fans, and they can be glorious to watch in the full throw of things, but Emma Frost and Tony Stark are awful people. They deserve each other. And now they are getting married in the X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10 crossover event spinning out of the Hellfire Gala ahead of the Fall of X. Publishing in September, both issues are written by Gerry Duggan with art by Stefano Caselli on X-Men #26 and Juan Frigeri on Iron Man #10, as well as covers by Lucas Werneck.

First, in X-Men #26, the moment we swore would never happen—heck, the moment Emma Frost swore would never happen—is here at last! As the Frost/Stark knot is tied, Emma's mutant family reacts to this surprise news! Then, readers are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost in Invincible Iron Man #10. Come join the lucky couple as they exchange vows. Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow. Plus, some exclusive wedding extras! Duggan said, "Neither seems like the marrying type. Why this works, and how this works, and how much fun this is whether their marriage works or not will need to be seen to be believed and you'll have to buy it to find out! They certainly don't seem like they're ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly." X-MEN #26

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 9/6 INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 9/27

