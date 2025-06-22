Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: emma frost, glitch

Emma Frost, Missing Eight Pages, But Only For One Variant Cover?

Article Summary Some copies of Emma Frost: The White Queen #1 are missing eight pages, affecting only the Swaby variant cover.

Collectors and readers should check their Emma Frost variant C issues to ensure no pages are missing inside.

The series explores Emma Frost's rise within the Hellfire Club and unveils secrets from her mysterious past.

Emma Frost: The White Queen #1 ranked in Bleeding Cool's Top Ten, with issue #2 releasing July 23, 2025.

Variant covers usually give the readers a little something extra. It is rare that they might take something away… But repeat retailers report to Bleeding Cool that the Emma Frost: The Queen #1 comic book is missing its central eight pages, but only in copies with the Joshua Swaby cover, the "C" cover. It might be worth checking your copy or copies to see if you are also missing those particular pages. And, if you are, then do something about it. After all, Emma Frost wouldn't accept anything less.

EMMA FROST THE WHITE QUEEN #1 (OF 5) SWABY EMMA FROST VAR

(W) Amy Chu (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Joshua Swaby

IN THE DARKEST DAYS OF THE HELLFIRE CLUB! Before she became a mainstay of the heroic X-MEN, Emma Frost had another role: WHITE QUEEN of the HELLFIRE CLUB! As she grapples for power with the rest of the INNER CIRCLE, witness Emma's ruthless ascent to the top! And when she discovers there is a mole within the Hellfire Club leaking secrets to their sworn enemies, the X-Men, Emma will stop at nothing to uncover the truth! Take a deep dive into Emma's past, learn shocking secrets and be prepared to bow down to the White Queen! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 18, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Emma Frosty: The Winter Queen #1 also entered the Top Ten for the Bleeding Cool Weekly Top Ten Bestseller List this week. The second issue will be out on the 23rd of July.

EMMA FROST THE WHITE QUEEN #2 (OF 5)

(W) Amy Chu (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) David Nakayama

With rumors of a traitor in their midst, the Inner Circle of the Hellfire Club convenes an emergency meeting in London. And the evidence is pointing toward…Emma Frost?! Emma must now prove her innocence or suffer the wrath of some of the most ruthless mutants around. But the list of suspects is long, and the clock is ticking… Rated T+In Shops: Jul 23, 2025 SRP: $3.99

