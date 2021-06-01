Emma Frost Pays Conan a Visit in Savage Avengers #21 [Preview]

In this preview of Savage Avengers #21, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, the White Queen pays a visit to the Hellfire Mansion, which is currently occupied by Conan the Barbarian… and a couple of babes he spent the night with. Things get a little heavy when Emma orders Conan around, and when Conan exhibits that Hyborian Age sexism he's so famous for, Emma easily stops him with her telepathy. But does that smile on Conan's face show that maybe he likes to be dominated once in a while? If the mutants do start inviting non-mutants to their Krakoan orgies, they could certainly do worse than bringing Conan along. And what is the favor Wolverine now owes Emma? Does he have to let her have Cyclops back? Savage Avengers #21 is in stores on Wednesday.