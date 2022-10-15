Emma Reynolds Writes Activist Graphic Novel, Drawn to Change the World

Drawn to Change the World is a middle-grade nonfiction graphic novel anthology written by #KidLit4Climate founder Emma Reynolds of Amara and the Bats. This book features profiles of 16 youth climate activists who have been campaigning for change all over the world. And each profile is drawn by a different artist or artist teams, Derick Brooks, Natasha Donovan, Teo DuVall, Gloria Félix, Devon Holzwarth, Erin Hunting, Margarita Kukhtina, Victoria Maderna and Federico Piatti, Bill Masuku, Ann Maulina, Natasha Nayo, Emma Reynolds, Shivana Sookdeo, Anoosha Syed, and Jade Zhang.

Megan Ilnitzki at HarperCollins has acquired world rights to Drawn to Change the World which will be published in June 2023. Emma Reynolds tweeted "Big news! I'm SO excited to announce our Graphic Novel book 'Drawn to Change The World'!! 16 Youth Climate Activists, illustrated by 16 artists around the world! Massive thank you to the artists, my superb editor @megilnit & my agent Thao Le, & all the @HarperChildrens team! Finally announcing the book I've been working on for 2.5 years!!"

Agents Thao Le at Sandra Dijkstra represented Emma Reynolds, Erin Casey Westin at Gallt and Zacker represented Derick Brooks, Peter Ryan at Stimola Literary Studio represented Teo DuVall, Nicole Tugeau at Tugeau 2 represented Devon Holzwarth, Atlanta Japp at Advocate Art represented Erin Hunting, Jennifer Linnan at Linnan Literary represented Shivana Sookdeo, Taylor Martindale Kean at Full Circle Literary represented Anoosha Syed, and the other artists represented themselves.

HarperCollins Publishers LLC is one of the world's largest publishing companies and is one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, alongside Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Hachette, and Macmillan. The company is headquartered in New York City and is a subsidiary of News Corp. The name is a combination of several publishing firm names: Harper & Row, an American publishing company acquired in 1987—whose own name was the result of an earlier merger of Harper & Brothers (founded in 1817) and Row, Peterson & Company—together with UK publishing company William Collins, Sons (founded in 1819), acquired in 1989.