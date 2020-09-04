Empyre: Captain America #3 Review: Does Johnson Stick the Ending?

Empyre: Captain America has been the highlight of the entire Empyre event, due to Phillip Kennedy Johnson's writing that perfectly characterizes Steve Rogers as a patriotic beacon of hope that embodies the ideals of honor, dignity, and sacrifice in the every man. Will Johnson stick the landing with Empyre: Captain America #3?

In Empyre: Captain America #3, Cap leads the soldiers he has been fighting alongside to Mexico City, where some Cotati craziness is about to happen. It's an action-packed finale but, before the battle begins, Phillip Kennedy Johnson manages another inspiring Cap moment without making him too speechy. What follows is an onslaught of action, a final showdown, and then a final scene that preps Captain America for what will be his role in Empyre #6. The ending is a bit sudden and involves a Macguffin that, when Cap sees it and realizes its importance, says aloud: "Can it be so simple?" The reader may be left wondering the same, as this discovery is as quick as the too-speedy resolution. While it's still a solid ending to a great miniseries, the sequence of the Skrull ship being crushed could've been a page shorter, sacrificing a big action moment in favor of a more evenly paced resolution.

The art team delivers another great-looking issue. Ariel Olivetti's lines, Rachelle Rosenberg's colors, and VC's Ariana Maher's letters create a book that maintains the Marvel feel while also giving Empyre: Captain America #3 a bit of an edge that evokes the style of old school horror comics. There are big, splashy action sequences, as this is a final battle, but the best scene is the first page, which begins close on a beautiful single flower… and as we pull out, we see the violence from which it grew.

Empyre was a messy and inconsistent event overall from Marvel, but Empyre: Captain America is a worthy read even for those not interested in the main title.