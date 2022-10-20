Endless Space 2 Gets a Graphic Novel in Titan's January 2023 Solicits
Titan Comics has released their solicits and solicitations for January 2023. No Doctor Who, no Sherlock, no Rivers Of London, no Cyberpunk… but there is Blade Runner, Kamen Rider, a collection of Amplitude Studio's Endless Space 2 Stories, which will be published physically for the first time in February 2023. And also featured is Astroneer: Countdown, an original graphic novel series based on the video game universe of indie developer System Era Softworks' Astroneer, out March 2023. It's a brand new year all round.
ENDLESS SPACE 2 STORIES
Writer(s): Jeff Spock, Jeremy Sim
Artist(s): Yoon Seong Park, Denis Medri, Max Raynor, Oliver Moreno
Publisher: Titan Comics
SC, FC,144pp, $19.99/£17.99 UK
On sale: February 08, 2023
FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, THE ENDLESS SPACE 2 STORIES – FROM THE SPACE OPERA SMASH-HIT VIDEOGAME ENDLESS SPACE 2 – HAVE BEEN COLLECTED INTO A COMPLETE VOLUME!
Set in the world of the hugely popular sci-fi strategy game ENDLESS Space 2 (from Amplitude Studios and SEGA), comes twelve brilliant tales. Follow the game's factions and their heroes as they grapple for power in a fractured galaxy – from the peaceful, tech-curious Sophons to the resilient, nomadic Vaulters.
ASTRONEER: COUNTDOWN
Writer(s): Dave Dwonch, David Pepose, Jeremy Lawson, M. Goodwin
Artist(s): Xenia Pamfil, Jeremy Lawson, Eryk Donovan, M. Goodwin
Publisher: Titan Comics
SC, FC, 128pp, $13.99/ UK £10.99
On sale: March 29, 2023
FEATURING FOUR NEW COMIC STORIES SET IN THE ASTRONEER UNIVERSE FROM GAME DEVELOPER SYSTEM ERA AND AWARD WINNING COMIC CREATORS!
When bored young Astroneer Seven finds a mysterious crystal on the planet Boreas-1, he is catapulted across time and space! But the intrepid young adventurer has got bigger problems — by taking the crystal, the very fabric of the planet starts to unravel, threatening to start a chain reaction that could destroy the entire universe!
Now, Seven and his ragtag crew of Astroneers must find a way to return the crystal before it's too late! The countdown has begun… and it'll take more than one plucky Astroneer to solve this astronomical problem!
BLADE RUNNER: 2039 #2
Writer(s): Mike Johnson
Artist(s): Andres Guinaldo
Colorist: Marco Lesko
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 32pp, $3.99
On sale: January 4, 2023
A figure from Ash's distant past drags the disgraced and battle-weary ex-Blade Runner back into action.
COVER A: KENDRICK LIM
COVER B: VERONICA FISH
COVER C: SYD MEAD
KAMEN RIDER: ZERO-ONE #3
Writer(s): Brandon Easton
Artist(s): Hendry Prasetya
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 32pp, $3.99
On sale: February 22, 2023
NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!
Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he's saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…
COVER A: MIGUEL MERCADO
COVER B: NAHUEL GREGO
COVER C: PHOTO COVER
ATOM: THE BEGINNING VOLUME 04
Writers: Osamu Tezuka (Original Story), Masami Yuuki (Script)
Artist: Tetsuro Kasahara
Publisher: Titan Comics (Titan Manga imprint)
SC, B&W, 208pp, $12.99/ £9.99 (UK),
On sale: April 12, 2023
Dig into the secrets of ATOM: The Beginning Volume 4, the award-winning prequel series to Osamu Tesuka's Astro Boy!
More robot madness awaits, perfect for mecha fans of all ages! The military base was indeed holding secrets — as Six and his human friends face down the terrifying military robot Ivan, our robot with a heart of gold hears a strange cry for help from the sentinel soldier… COVER: HITOTSU YOKOSHIMA
STAR WARS INSIDER #216
Publisher: Titan Magazines
SC, FC, 100pp, $9.99/£5.99 UK
On sale: January 18, 2023
FEATURING:
The Mandalorian – a look back at the story so far.
Bendu to Beggar's Canyon – how natural spaces, wild places and wilder creatures thread through the lives of Star Wars characters.
Star Wars: Timelines – Amy Richau speaks to fellow authors about crafting the ultimate chronology of the Star Wars galaxy. PLUS BRAND-NEW THE HIGH REPUBLIC FICTION!
NEWSSTAND COVER
PX COVER
FOIL WRAPAROUND COVER
MARVEL STUDIOS' BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER MOVIE SPECIAL
Publisher: Titan Magazines
SC, HC, 96pp, $19.99
On sale: March 29, 2023
ON SALE IN THE US ONLY
Go behind-the-scenes of the sequel to Marvel Studios' Black Panther with this in-depth guide to Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! Includes cast and crew interviews, stunning photography, and production art from the hotly anticipated movie.
MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: SCRIPT TO PAGE
Publisher: Titan Books
SC, FC, 352pp, $22.95, £19.99 UK
On sale: January 03, 2023
Discover the craft of writing comics the Marvel way, with scripts from a range of contemporary comics creators, and commentary from Marvel editors.
Features scripts by DAN SLOTT, SALADIN AHMED, NNEDI OKOAFOR, CHIP ZDARSKY AND ZEB WELLS.
FIREFLY-CARNIVAL
Writer(s): Una McCormack
Publisher: Titan Books
SC, 336pp, $15.95, £8.99 UK
On sale: January 11, 2023
A heist goes badly wrong in a captivatingly original tie-in novel from the award-winning series. Join the crew of the Serenity in this epic race across the universe as they fight and haggle to save Zoë and Book from an impossible ransom.