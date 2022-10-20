Endless Space 2 Gets a Graphic Novel in Titan's January 2023 Solicits

Titan Comics has released their solicits and solicitations for January 2023. No Doctor Who, no Sherlock, no Rivers Of London, no Cyberpunk… but there is Blade Runner, Kamen Rider, a collection of Amplitude Studio's Endless Space 2 Stories, which will be published physically for the first time in February 2023. And also featured is Astroneer: Countdown, an original graphic novel series based on the video game universe of indie developer System Era Softworks' Astroneer, out March 2023. It's a brand new year all round.

ENDLESS SPACE 2 STORIES

Writer(s): Jeff Spock, Jeremy Sim

Artist(s): Yoon Seong Park, Denis Medri, Max Raynor, Oliver Moreno

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, FC,144pp, $19.99/£17.99 UK

On sale: February 08, 2023

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, THE ENDLESS SPACE 2 STORIES – FROM THE SPACE OPERA SMASH-HIT VIDEOGAME ENDLESS SPACE 2 – HAVE BEEN COLLECTED INTO A COMPLETE VOLUME!

Set in the world of the hugely popular sci-fi strategy game ENDLESS Space 2 (from Amplitude Studios and SEGA), comes twelve brilliant tales. Follow the game's factions and their heroes as they grapple for power in a fractured galaxy – from the peaceful, tech-curious Sophons to the resilient, nomadic Vaulters.

ASTRONEER: COUNTDOWN

Writer(s): Dave Dwonch, David Pepose, Jeremy Lawson, M. Goodwin

Artist(s): Xenia Pamfil, Jeremy Lawson, Eryk Donovan, M. Goodwin

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, FC, 128pp, $13.99/ UK £10.99

On sale: March 29, 2023

FEATURING FOUR NEW COMIC STORIES SET IN THE ASTRONEER UNIVERSE FROM GAME DEVELOPER SYSTEM ERA AND AWARD WINNING COMIC CREATORS!

When bored young Astroneer Seven finds a mysterious crystal on the planet Boreas-1, he is catapulted across time and space! But the intrepid young adventurer has got bigger problems — by taking the crystal, the very fabric of the planet starts to unravel, threatening to start a chain reaction that could destroy the entire universe!

Now, Seven and his ragtag crew of Astroneers must find a way to return the crystal before it's too late! The countdown has begun… and it'll take more than one plucky Astroneer to solve this astronomical problem!

BLADE RUNNER: 2039 #2

Writer(s): Mike Johnson

Artist(s): Andres Guinaldo

Colorist: Marco Lesko

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99

On sale: January 4, 2023

A figure from Ash's distant past drags the disgraced and battle-weary ex-Blade Runner back into action.

COVER A: KENDRICK LIM

COVER B: VERONICA FISH

COVER C: SYD MEAD

KAMEN RIDER: ZERO-ONE #3

Writer(s): Brandon Easton

Artist(s): Hendry Prasetya

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99

On sale: February 22, 2023

NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!

Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he's saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…

COVER A: MIGUEL MERCADO

COVER B: NAHUEL GREGO

COVER C: PHOTO COVER

ATOM: THE BEGINNING VOLUME 04

Writers: Osamu Tezuka (Original Story), Masami Yuuki (Script)

Artist: Tetsuro Kasahara

Publisher: Titan Comics (Titan Manga imprint)

SC, B&W, 208pp, $12.99/ £9.99 (UK),

On sale: April 12, 2023

Dig into the secrets of ATOM: The Beginning Volume 4, the award-winning prequel series to Osamu Tesuka's Astro Boy!

More robot madness awaits, perfect for mecha fans of all ages! The military base was indeed holding secrets — as Six and his human friends face down the terrifying military robot Ivan, our robot with a heart of gold hears a strange cry for help from the sentinel soldier… COVER: HITOTSU YOKOSHIMA

STAR WARS INSIDER #216

Publisher: Titan Magazines

SC, FC, 100pp, $9.99/£5.99 UK

On sale: January 18, 2023

FEATURING:

The Mandalorian – a look back at the story so far.

Bendu to Beggar's Canyon – how natural spaces, wild places and wilder creatures thread through the lives of Star Wars characters.

Star Wars: Timelines – Amy Richau speaks to fellow authors about crafting the ultimate chronology of the Star Wars galaxy. PLUS BRAND-NEW THE HIGH REPUBLIC FICTION!

NEWSSTAND COVER

PX COVER

FOIL WRAPAROUND COVER

MARVEL STUDIOS' BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER MOVIE SPECIAL

Publisher: Titan Magazines

SC, HC, 96pp, $19.99

On sale: March 29, 2023

ON SALE IN THE US ONLY

Go behind-the-scenes of the sequel to Marvel Studios' Black Panther with this in-depth guide to Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! Includes cast and crew interviews, stunning photography, and production art from the hotly anticipated movie.

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: SCRIPT TO PAGE

Publisher: Titan Books

SC, FC, 352pp, $22.95, £19.99 UK

On sale: January 03, 2023

Discover the craft of writing comics the Marvel way, with scripts from a range of contemporary comics creators, and commentary from Marvel editors.

Features scripts by DAN SLOTT, SALADIN AHMED, NNEDI OKOAFOR, CHIP ZDARSKY AND ZEB WELLS.

FIREFLY-CARNIVAL

Writer(s): Una McCormack

Publisher: Titan Books

SC, 336pp, $15.95, £8.99 UK

On sale: January 11, 2023

A heist goes badly wrong in a captivatingly original tie-in novel from the award-winning series. Join the crew of the Serenity in this epic race across the universe as they fight and haggle to save Zoë and Book from an impossible ransom.