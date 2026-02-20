Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Superman | Tagged: comicspro, energon, invincible, ultimate

Energon Has Sold 6 Million Copies, Absolute Has Sold 8 Million

The Energon Universe has sold 6 million copies, the Absolute Universe has sold 8 million, both announced at ComicsPRO...

Article Summary Energon Universe has reached 6 million copies sold across 96 issues, averaging 63,000 copies per title.

DC’s Absolute Universe leads with 8 million copies sold from 116 published issues, averaging 69,000 each.

Both Energon and Absolute Universes remain competitive in sales, with close averages per title.

Skybound/Image's Invincible series had a massive month, selling one million copies in March alone.

At the DC Comics presentation, Nancy Spears, VP Sales and Marketing at DC Comics, told the assembled crowd of comic book retailers, "We sold over 8 million copies across all six series of Absolute. And yes, we heard about not having enough copies, yes, and we read the FOC page and, yes, we heard all about it. We want to talk to you guys about it. Know we're passing up the FOC, but that's so that we can get comics onto your shelves. We have printed enough, we have. I promise you just order them."

Then at the Skybound Presentation, Arune Singh VP of Brand, Editorial at Skybound Entertainment claimed six million copies for the Energon Universe sold so far. But how does that compare, per capita, as it were?

Well, to date, the Energon Universe has published 26 copies of Void Rivals, 29 issues of Transformers, 19 issues of GI Joe, and 5 issues apiece of Duke, Cobra Commander, Scarlett and Destro, and two Energon Universe Specials. Add it up, that's 96 issues over all, an average of around 63,000 for each title.

For Absolute Universe, they have published 17 issues of Absolute Batman and an annual, 16 issues of Absolute Wonder Woman and an annual, 16 issues of Absolute Superman, 12 issues of Absolute Flash, 11 issues of Absolute Green Lantern, 8 issues of Absolute Martian Manhunter, and one each of DC All In, Absolute Special Edition, Absolute Ark-M and Absolute Evil, a total of 116 issues. That's 69,000 each.

So Absolute and Energon, basically level pegging! Arune Singh also noted that Skybound/Image Comics sold one million copies of Invincible comics in March alone as part of Invincible month…. That includes all the reprints, Invincible month covers, and new stuff like Battle Beast #7 (based on current orders), but maybe the Invincible Universe is heading to take Energon and Absolute down?

