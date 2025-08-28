Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comic shop, Kent

English Comic Shop Hit By Suspected Arsonist

An English comic shop which was hit by a suspected arsonist on Tuesday morning, has reopened today

Article Summary Get Ready Comics in Rochester, Kent, hit by suspected arsonist early Tuesday morning, August 26, 2025.

Kent Police investigating fire started in a floral display at the shop's entrance around 5am.

Owner Paul Blakebrough recounts shock but reopens shop quickly, saying community support is vital.

Minimal stock loss but front repairs will cost thousands; shop previously targeted by vandals.

Get Ready Comics in Rochester, Kent, England, has been hit by a suspected arsonist. Comic store owner Paul Blakebrough, says that he woke up to "many missed calls and messages" in the early hours of Tuesday about the blaze. "I was so shocked about what had happened. But I was in fight or flight mode, knowing I had to go and quickly deal with the situation. Fortunately, Kent Fire and Rescue Service came very quickly to extinguish the fire. There are homes above the shop and fortunately no occupants were hurt."

The local county police are investigating what they call suspected arson carried out at around 5 am on Tuesday morning, the 26th of August 2025, with a Kent Police spokesman having said, "A fire is reported to have been started in a floral display at the entrance before it spread to the door frame and shop sign". The police have released local CCTV images of an individual they say may be able to assist with their inquiries, but has not been named as a suspect.

The shop had to miss New Comic Book Day but reopened earlier today, Paul Blakeborough saying, "It's important we reopen as soon as possible. The shop has become a community place where people regularly meet up. When I opened the door, a plume of smoke came out. I had to wipe down the inside of the shop because it was covered in soot… Not many stock was damaged, some had to be replaced, but luckily, it did not cost a lot. It's not the first time my shop has been targeted, ten days ago a window was smashed, and several months ago someone sprayed graffiti outside the premises. However, the repairs to the front of the shop will cost thousands." The fire had damaged the door and the panel above it, which were original fittings of the building from the 1980s.

