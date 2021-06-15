Enter Yukichi Yamamoto in Usagi Yojimbo #20 [Preview]

Out from IDW Publishing on Wednesday, June 16th, Usagi Yojimbo #20 by Stan Sakai introduces a new recurring character: Yukichi Yamamoto. He and Usagi have met before when Yukichi was a young novice, but they'll have more to do than catch up on old times as they attempt to deliver some swords through enemy territory. Hot samurai action ensues, no doubt. Check out the preview of Usagi Yojimbo #20 below, and look for the comic in stores on Wednesday.

USAGI YOJIMBO #20

IDW PUBLISHING

APR210681

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Yukichi, part one.

The introduction of a new recurring character as Usagi encounters a young swordmaster carrying out the dying wish of his master. Yukichi must deliver Itsuki-Sensei's swords to his nephew, Daido, who will take over his school. However, they must pass through the territory of a rival school intent on possessing that heirloom.

In Shops: 6/16/2021

SRP: $3.99