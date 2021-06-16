Entire Fantastic Four #254 Original Artwork By John Byrne At Auction

This is the kind of thing that sends Scott Dunbier wild. The entirety of John Byrne's Fantastic Four #254 up for auction, all twenty-two pages, and the cover, split up and being individually listed at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. And that included an entire issue of the Fantastic Four by John Byrne from 1983 that had a touch of the Doctor Who story The Masque Of The Mandragora from the offset… but all split up into twenty-three individual auction, so it is likely that this is the last time you will see all the pages together. The cover below and pages 1, 9, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22 end their auctions on Thursday, the 17th of June, and pages 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 16 and 19 end on Saturday, the 19th of June, just to make things even more confusing.

Auctions Ending On June 17th

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1983). The FF battle the forces of Taranith Geistal in this eye-catching composition by fan-favorite artist John Byrne, who was reaching the middle of his long run on Marvel's First Family. Rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12" x 18". The board is toned, with photocopy replacement paste-ups of the logo, header, and title text on an acetate overlay taped to the top edge. Light corner creasing and edge wear. Signed by Byrne in the lower image area. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Splash Page 1 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). John Byrne opens the story "The Minds of Mantracora" with the metallic visage of Taranith Gelstal — inhabitant of a world in the Negative Zone. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, indicia paste-up at the bottom, production trimmed corners, stripped-in text correction at the top right, held by tape on the back, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the left side image area. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 9 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). The charade is over as Johnny and Ben reveal themselves while dealing with a group of roughs. The Thing and Human Torch are in full display on this page created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, whiteout text corrections, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light staining and smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 13 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). John Byrne is known for his beautiful renditions of women — as seen here with the appearance of Jennifer Walters and Janet Van Dyne. She-Hulk's face in Panel 2 exemplifies Byrne's striking style — a little break from the coming chaos. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, discolored text paste-ups in the first two panels, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 14 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). The Wasp flies into action as She-Hulk "discovers" an invisible barrier in the middle of the city. Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, discolored balloon paste-ups in the last panel, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light staining and smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 15 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Reed and Sue agree to join Taranith as Ben and Johnny return from their excursion. Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, discolored balloon paste-ups in Panel 3, production trimmed corners, whiteout corrections, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 17 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Ben, Sue, and Johnny find themselves in an empty room — fooled by Taranith, as he abducted his target, Reed! Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed corners, discolored text paste-ups in Panels 1 and 3, whiteout corrections, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light staining and smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 18 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Reed awakens to find he is linked to Taranith's machine, with many other unlucky souls. Byrne provides this disturbing 2/3 splash in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed corners, discolored text paste-ups, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light staining and smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 20 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Sue, Ben, and Johnny look to escape Taranith's imprisonment with their combined powers — a feat easily accomplished by the might of the Thing. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed corners, discolored text and effect paste-ups in Panel 5, blue pencil editorial notes, whiteout corrections, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with a spot stain in Panel 5, and light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 21 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Sue, Ben, and Johnny search for Reed in Taranith's alien ship. What they find has them stunned! Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed corners, discolored text paste-ups, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 22 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Reed is harshly returned to the team by Taranith — now just a mindless husk after his intellect was transferred to the alien ship. A gripping cliffhanger with the future of the Fantastic Four in jeopardy! Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed corners, discolored text paste-ups in the last panel, whiteout corrections, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

Auctions Ending On June 19th

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 2 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Two of the chosen are found "worthy" by Taranith — a festive event as the crowd explodes in joy. Byrne builds the story as the adventures of the Fantastic Four in the Negative Zone continues. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, discolored paste-up at the bottom, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 3 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). The tone changes from joy to fear, as Byrne uses dramatic lighting to foreshadow the coming horror for the chosen — Taranith might not be what he appears. Ink and white paint over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, text paste-ups in Panels 3 and 5, production trimmed corners, editorial notes with whiteout corrections, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 4 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Marvel's First Family try to blend in with the natives while on another world in the Negative Zone. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, discolored text paste-ups, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 5 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). The Fantastic Four do not go unnoticed by Taranith, especially Reed Richards, leader of the superhero family. Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, discolored text balloon paste-ups, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 6 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). The Fantastic Four, blending in with the natives, find rooms in the marketplace while investigating strange energy readings from the citadel. Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, discolored text balloon paste-up in Panel 2, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 7 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Johnny Storm wants to investigate some of the locals while wandering through the marketplace. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, discolored text balloon paste-up in Panel 4, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 8 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Muggings happen everywhere — even on a desolate planet in the Negative Zone. A disappointing fact realized by Johnny and Ben in this page created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, discolored text balloon paste-ups in Panel 2, whiteout correction over tape at the bottom right corner, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 10 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Reed and Sue are sharing an intimate moment when they are interrupted by a group of abductors. Mr. Fantastic springs into action on this page created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, discolored text balloon paste-ups, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light staining and smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 11 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Taranith Gelstal's presence ends the abduction attempt on Reed and Sue as he introduces himself to half of the Fantastic Four. Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Excellent condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 12 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). While the Fantastic Four are in the Negative Zone, Annihilus is in the Baxter Building, moving forward with his evil plan. Chaos ensues on this page created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, discolored text paste-ups in the last panel, production trimmed corners, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 16 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Taranith's feast quickly turns into a trap for Reed and the rest of the Fantastic Four. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed corners, whiteout corrections, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Excellent condition.

John Byrne Fantastic Four #254 Story Page 19 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Taranith Gelstal reveals his true form as he plans to use Reed to power his ship and leave the planet. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed corners, discolored text paste-ups in Panels 2-3, abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Byrne in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.