Eric Powell Launches Albatross Exploding Funnybooks #1 In May 2022

Eric Powell took his comic book The Goon, first published by Bleeding Cool's publisher Avatar Press and then Dark Horse Comics, and founded his own comic book publisher, Albatross Funnybooks, to publish The Goon and everything else he has had on his mind. And now he is taking all of that and turning it into an original comic book anthology featuring all his characters. And it kicks off in the Albatross Funnybook May 2022 solicits and solicitations, as Albatross Exploding Funnybooks #1. Here is the solicitation, as well as a relisting for his own Artists Edition volume.

In the spirit of the Golden Age of comics, Eric Powell brings you a new anthology series featuring his fan favorite creations. The Goon, Hillbilly, La Diabla, Lester of the Lesser Gods and Lula the Bearded Girl will all be featured in the pages of Albatross Exploding Funnybooks! But that's not all. The series will also contain original one-off stories and satirical cartoons by Powell. That's right, it's a printed and stapled receptacle for the bizarre musings of a backwoods loon! Don't miss out on this oversized 48 page first issue! Also available with a variant La Diabla cover by Dani Strips!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 5.99

Since debuting in 1999, The Goon has won constant critical praise as well as a large and rabid fan base for creator Eric Powell. This beautiful Artist's Edition features Powell's Goon original graphic novel, Chinatown and the Mystery of Mr. Wicker, the opus that earned the writer/artist two Eisner Awards! Each page of this Artist's Edition was scanned under close supervision by Powell himself to ensure the finest reproduction possible of his delicate and stunning original art-many pages of which were in color washes and sepia tones as storytelling devices… which only adds to the beauty of the originals.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

