Euripides to Release First New OGN in 2400 Years at Image Comics

Famous Greek comic creator and playwright Euripides is set to release his first new original graphic novel in over 2400 years next May. Working with writer Edward Einhorn and Eric Shanower, Euripedes will release Iphigenia In Aulis with Image Comics, adapting his play of the same name. Though it's not mentioned in the press release, we can only assume that Euripides was inspired by Barry Windsor-Smith, who took a similarly long break from comics before releasing his most recent work, Monster.

From the Image Comics press release:

The most powerful dramatic script by Euripides springs to life anew in a fresh adaptation by writer Edward Einhorn (Paradox in Oz, Fractions in Disguise, The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein) with Age of Bronze art by Eisner Award winning Eric Shanower (Age of Bronze, Oz Graphic Novels, Little Nemo: Return to Slumberland) in the forthcoming Iphigenia In Aulis. This graphic novel adaptation will hit shelves from Image Comics in May 2022.

"I have long wanted to combine theater with the graphic novel form, a play on paper, as I call it. Eric and I have been planning this project for about a decade, and I am very excited to see the way his art has brought the work to life," said Einhorn.

High King Agamemnon faces the most crushing dilemma of his life. Kill his beloved eldest daughter? Or forfeit victory in the Trojan War? A father's secret plot clashes with a girl's romantic dreams in this chilling classic play from Ancient Greece.

Shanower added: "I'm proud for my Age of Bronze comics panels to add power to Edward Einhorn's lively translation of this stark Greek tragedy."

Iphigenia In Aulis: The Age of Bronze Edition original graphic novel (ISBN: 978-1-5343-2215-8) will be available in trade paperback on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 and in bookstores on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. It can be pre-ordered at your local comic book shop or independent bookstore or via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Indigo.

Iphigenia In Aulis will also be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.