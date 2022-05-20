Evanescence Gets Their Comic Book From Opus Comics

Evanescence is an Arkansas rock band formed in 1995 by singer/songwriter/musician Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody and their first full-length album, Fallen, was released in 2003, selling over 17 million copies worldwide and winning two Grammy Awards. Last year, the band released their fifth studio album, The Bitter Truth. And now Evanescence is getting their own comic books from IDW/Heavy Metal Magazine ex-pats Opus Comics, with a first issue Evanescence #1 by Carrie Lee South and Kelly McKernan. Alongside Bill & Ted, Cradle Of Filth and Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer, here are Opus Comics' August 2022 solicits and solicitations.

EVANESCENCE ECHOES FROM VOID #1 CVR A MCKERNAN

(W) Carrie Lee South (A / CA) Kelly McKernan

From Grammy Award-winning rock band Evanescence, Echoes From the Void features adaptations of the band's musical catalog in short stories created by an all-star cast of graphic artists, animators, illustrators, fine artists, screenwriters, novelists and more. The first issue is inspired by the single "Better Without You," which appears on their fifth album, The Bitter Truth (2021).

BILL & TED ROLL DICE #3 CVR A KETNER

(W) James Asmus, John Barber (A) Wayne Nichols, Andrew Currie (CA) Lukas Ketner

The Satanic Panic has hit San Dimas and sent Bill & Ted straight to Hell! There, they're playing the game of their lives, with their souls on the line! Bill the Squire and Ted the Bard hack and slash their way to leveling up their party and finding some loot so they can prevent an army from invading San Dimas! Plus, the secret origin of Chuck De Nomolos!

CRADLE OF FILTH #2 CVR A CHRISTENSEN

(W) Justin L. Peniston (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Santi Casas

In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts-this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle Of Filth's musical legacy, a vast universe of Ageless Vampires, Mythical Creatures and Vengeful Gods. Within this hidden vault, we revisit Under Huntress Moon, a hymn to the beauty of the moon, as personified by the celestial huntress Diana.

CRYSTAL PLANET #3 (OF 5) CVR A CASAS

(W) Joe Satriani, Tony Lee (A) Richard Friend (CA) Santi Casas

A vivid space odyssey where Satchel Walker, a man out of time, finds himself caught between desperate factions as they battle for resources in the perilous orbit of a dying star. Satchel faces crises on both the Crystal Planet and Earth, heralding the return of the true owner of the Time Shredder arrives!

DISTURBED DARK MESSIAH #4 (OF 5) CVR A TOBIN

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Axel Medellin, Issac Escorza (CA) Matt Ryan Tobin

In the not so distant future, firefighter Griffin DeSanto has found himself a man out of time – stumbling into a harsh world of poverty, automation, and subjugation. Though lost, Griffin is never alone, he was brought here for a reason, and The Vengeful One is his guide. Griffin and his freedom fighters attempt to reveal the plan behind Kek's evil empire, and all-out war erupts!

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #4 CVR A TURINI

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Stefano Martino (CA) Marco Turini

More mysteries of Death Dealer's past are revealed as he learns his place in an upcoming war that threatens to destroy the world. But the cursed warrior is more concerned about saving the woman and child that restored a sliver of his humanity.

