The Events Of Wonder Woman Definitely Happening In The DC Universe

Last week's Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey hit with an impact, radically remaking the landscape in the DCU.

Last week's Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey hit with such an impact, radically remaking the Amazonian landscape in the DC Universe, putting the US Government and its army in direct opposition to Wonder Woman, with hundreds of captured Amazons – and a few dead ones – that some wondered if it was actually part of DC Universe canon. Wonder Woman #1 has had the same impact that House Of X #1 did, especially when it came to continuity. There was a lead up at the end of Knight Terrors…

…but what about everything else that happened, an Amazon extraction force modelled on I.C.E., the deportation of Amazons from the USA, with no safe haven in Canada, will the rest of the DC Universe reflect that? Well, this week's Tales Of The Titans #3 mini-series sees Donna Troy, Wonder Girl, reflect what is going on elsewhere…

TALES OF THE TITANS #3 (OF 4) CVR A NICOLA SCOTT

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Kath Lobo (CA) Nicola Scott

The Titans have stepped up to become the DCU's premier superhero team, and all eyes are on them! But Donna's always seen the world through the lens of her camera, and when she hears rumors of an insidious new leader on the rise in Markovia, she'll stop at nothing to use her powers and her photography to bring the truth to light!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/26/2023

WONDER WOMAN #1 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE AMAZON WARRIOR IS NOW A WANTED OUTLAW! A NEW ERA FOR THE AMAZON WARRIOR BEGINS, FROM THE SUPERSTAR TEAM OF TOM KING AND DANIEL SAMPERE! After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect! Writer Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and superstar artist in the making Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis, Action Comics) join forces for this action-packed relaunch and the beginning of what will undoubtedly become a groundbreaking run on the character. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/19/2023

WONDER WOMAN #2 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King, Josie Campbell (A) Daniel Sampere, Vasco Georgiev (CA) Daniel Sampere

AN ARMY OF ONE! Now a wanted fugitive, Wonder Woman readies herself for battle against Commander Steel and his soldiers, her former love Steve Trevor being one of them! What could this face-off mean for her position in the world of heroes? Will it further her quest for the truth about the rogue Amazon or end in bloodshed? Find out as this demigoddess takes on an entire army! Plus, the prelude to Amazons Attack! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023

AMAZONS ATTACK #1 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

AMAZON WARRIORS FIGHT FOR A WORLD THAT'S MADE THEM OUTLAWS! After the shocking events in Wonder Woman, the Amazons are now fighting for a world that no longer wants them! Led by their fearless Queen Nubia, a ragtag group of Amazons featuring Wonder Girl and Faruka II frantically searches for answers as their existence and way of life are threatened. Will the tribes survive their new reputation? Find out in this roller coaster of a debut issue! Brought to you by rising stars Josie Campbell (The New Champion of SHAZAM!) and Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends), this series promises to be an action-packed adventure featuring the greatest warrior women in the DCU! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/24/2023

WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

The Lasso of Lies' true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating our hero? Find out as Diana uses her own lasso in search of the truth about the Amazon massacre. Plus, the return of Trinity! Wonder Woman's daughter makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023

AMAZONS ATTACK #2 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

As rumors of the Amazons' true nature spread far and wide, our heroes take Manhattan! Turns out the Big Apple isn't the only apple to worry about as fruits from the Goddess of Discord enter the scene and poison the minds of men. Will our ragtag group of Amazons ever be able to find shelter from the cruel world that prays for their downfall? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

WONDER WOMAN #4 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

With the world losing trust in the Amazons, Wonder Woman takes a moment to grant the wish of a dying boy and gives him the perfect day. Meanwhile, the Sovereign constricts his grip on the government. Will Wonder Woman be able to hold out hope as the world around her grows darker? Plus, Trinity spends the night at the Fortress of Solitude with her babysitters, the Super Sons! Retail:$4.99 In-Store Date: 12/19/2023

AMAZONS ATTACK #3 CVR B RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz

THE WAR ON WARRIOR WOMEN CONTINUES! As Mary Marvel and the splinter group of Amazons search to find asylum, they uncover the history of something much darker. Will they be able to stop the impending wave of discord before it's too late? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2023

