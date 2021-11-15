Every Booth And Table (420 Of Them) At Thought Bubble Harrogate 2021

I may have gone a bit mad here but here is (almost) every booth and table at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, the Redshirt Room, ComiXology Originals Hall, and Bubbleboy Hall, minus a couple of asked not to be included. But over four hundred did! From the most famous comic book professionals, to the smallest of small press publishers who had their first photocopies comic book ever, on sale over the weekend, we tried to get them all. Or at least as many as humanly possible. You can watch videos of set up and a walk around all three halls here as well, but get ready to use your scrolling button an awful lot below… and just pretend that you were there with the rest of us. And if I did miss you, let me know and send it in! And maybe start preparing to come along in November 2022, or whenever the Thought Bubble gods deign to allow our assemblage again.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those that create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10th November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by 'a couple hundred' people, but has grown a little since then… as you can see above!