Everyone Comics of Long Island City Broken Into, Starts GoFundMe

Two nights ago, the comic book store Everyone Comics x Collectibles in Long Island City, in Queens, New York, was broken into, at 3am.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Dimitrios Fragiskatos to recover $3,500 in damages.

The shop aims to foster community and creativity amongst comic enthusiasts.

Over $2,600 raised so far, with significant contributions from comic industry names.

Comic store owner Dimitrios Fragiskatos is launching a GoFundMe and states, "The damage was costly, and our business was disrupted at the worst time. I started Everyone Comics x Collectibles with my long-time coworker and friend Alex Rae in 2022. We felt we could create an environment that would nurture the growth of our favorite hobby for others and help people meet with similar interests, all the while selling our favorite books. While the real estate of LIC has proven to be a challenge for us, with the constant development and displacement of customers, we felt the proximity of the subway to the store, along with the accessibility for persons with disabilities, made our location a great place for growth. It has been slow, but it has, in fact, been growing! Between meeting a variety of personalities and being party to their expanding tastes and interests, to hosting events that nurture people's creativity it has been a gratifying experience. We love the people we meet and hope we have left a good impression with them."

"Our financial situation is volatile, and this is a big setback for us. We are trying to raise $3500. $600 to replace the window, $1200 to replace the computer, $300 to recoup the money stolen from the register and $1400 for the lost revenue. Any money raised will be invested in the store. I welcome people who can come in and patronise it, but I recognize that many people who can no longer reach us would like an avenue to support."

At the time of writing, the store has raised $2,620 of a $3,500 target, including $200 from Pocket Watch Press' Trevor Fernandes-Lenkiewicz, $100 from Kevin J Church and $50 from David Pepose. Everyone Comics x Collectibles can be found at 41-26 27 St Long Island City, New York 11101

