Everyone Wants To Know – Did Jim Gordon Kill The Joker? (Spoilers)

Former Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon has had a fractious relationship with the genocidal mass murdering serial killer, The Joker. As you do. Thousands of Gothamites killed, his daughter put in a wheelchair, while he was bound and gagged in an attempt to make him go mad. Which is also why he was the best candidate to go on a worldwide hunt for the Joker. But how successful was he?

"Yes, and I am currently smoking the final remains of his ashes" is the speech balloon I was hoping to see here. But no.

He does seem to be haunted by an image, holding a gun against the Joker's head. After the Joker had provided a little meta-textual commentary on the plot that has seen Bane after Bane, Court Of Owls after Cannibals, and Gordon after him.

While we even get a delayed reaction to those Killing Joke days. Even if the Joker has lost a tooth to get here.

Or maybe two. He just can't resist the meta-commentary can he? One day we will have The Joker Vs Deadpool…

And maybe you thought that the law of Chekhov's Gun would be satisfied by a pistol-whipping?

Maybe not. One issue to go and everyone wants to know if Jim Gordon did it.

Especially an old friend…

JOKER #14 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) James Tynion IV, Alex Paknadel (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Vasco Georgeiv (CA) Guillem March

FINAL ISSUE All the hunters converge on the Sampson estate as the brutal conclusion to the first "season" of The Joker is here! Bullets will fly, blood will be shed, and will James Gordon be forced to make the choice he's been dreading since issue #1? Punchline Backup: Punchline walks free, and the Royal Flush Gang is desperate for a new queen. The underworld of Gotham City is going to change forever, and this last chapter of "Punchline" is only the beginning.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/26/2022