Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batman and robin, damian wayne

Everything Changes For Damian Wayne in Batman And Robin #18 (Spoilers)

Everything Changes For Damian Wayne in Batman And Robin #18 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Javier Fernandez, Tomorrow (Spoilers)

Article Summary Damian Wayne faces a pivotal moment with former Robin Jason Todd in Batman and Robin #18.

Damian's sidekick dilemma and the strained father-son dynamic lead to potential big changes.

The future of Batman and Robin hangs in balance as Gotham falls under Memento's terror.

Will Damian exit his role, or will he rise to support Batman amidst rising chaos?

Tomorrow's Batman And Robin #18 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Javier Fernandez looks like a game changer for the pair and for Damian Wayne, Robin, son of Batman/Bruce Wayne and Talia Al Ghul as well.

Firstly there's a talk with a former Robin, Jason Todd, the Red Hood, who the Joker once killed…

… and whom Batman never let quit. And Damian Wayne, who now seems to have his own sidekick on his shoulder…

… and the fractious relationship between father and son has come to a fore, courtesy of the intervention of those around him such as Dr Bashar, head of the Sacred Heart Medical Center, and connected to the Al Ghuls…

So what would it take for Damian Wayne to EXIT from Batman and Robin? And would it be called BREXIT? The negotiations start here…

Here's what the upcoming solicits say… but how much of this is the truth? Batman And Robin #18 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #18

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

MEMENTO'S GRUESOME RAMPAGE ACROSS GOTHAM CONTINUES! A hospital erupts in flames. A boat careens into a dock. Fresh corpses are found in the ruins of Arkham Asylum. These are but a few of Gotham's historical atrocities, committed in disturbing, copycat-like fashion by the foul creature known only as Memento. While the dynamic duo fails to prevent these heinous acts, the very fabric of their alliance frays and rips. Can Batman withstand losing his city to violence while losing his son to uncertainty? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/12/2025 BATMAN AND ROBIN #19

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

JASON TODD TO THE RESCUE?! As Memento's reign of terror continues, the city's inhabitants find themselves locked in fear as Gotham awaits his next move. Meanwhile, Damian Wayne doubts if Batman and Robin are enough to save their city. Are the Dynamic Duo truly helping to keep Gotham safe, or does their presence simply enable violence and villainy to thrive? A heart-to-heart between Damian and Jason Todd, and Jason's subsequent demystifying of what it means to be Robin, has left the son of Batman questioning his place and his future. Now, with Memento close to delivering a killing blow on Batman, the Dark Knight needs his son more than ever…but will Robin answer the call? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2025 BATMAN AND ROBIN #20

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

BATMAN AND ROBIN?! Damian has been kidnapped, and his father will stop at nothing to get him back. But with Memento's hallucinatory concoctions still coursing through Batman's veins, and racked with terror and guilt for what has happened to his son, this father's greatest fears are now made manifest. Can the Dark Knight hold himself together long enough to rescue Robin before it's too late? Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!