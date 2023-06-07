Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, iron man, krakoa, marvel, orchis, x-men

Everything Orchis Is Planning For The Hellfire Gala So Far #XSpoilers

6 Marvel comics have Krakoan and Orchis relevance today, Spider-Man, Bishop, Immortal X-Men, Iron Man, X-Men & Before The Fall: First Strike.

Six Marvel Comics titles have Krakoan and Orchis relevance today, Spider-Man #9 (a tiny bit), Bishop: War College #5 (a little bit), Immortal X-Men #12 (somewhat), Invincible Iron Man #12 ( a lot), X-Men #23 (an awful lot) and X-Men: Before The Fall: First Strike (nothing but).

In today's Spider-Man #9, the inhabitants of the Marvel Universe seem to be quite happy with the mutant island of Krakoa and the medical gifts they have donated to the world, increasing longevity, restricting dementia and a new resistance-free antibiotic. And more beside it seems.

But that's before Orchis came onto the scene. Ahead of this year's Hellfire Gala, they have already been infecting mutant treatments with genetic variants that can kill at a switch.

In today's Invincible Iron Man #9, that means Doctor Stasis and Nimrod talking to Feilong building Sentinels with Tony Stark's technology which looks like they will be used to attack the Hellfire Gala as well as all other superheroes that may provide a threat.

And in X-Men #9, we get to see one of them on the street of New York, assisting in helping Manhattan's Fire Department in putting out a blaze. But it seems that it might be about to start one as well, ahead of the Hellfire Gala.

As, courtesy of Tony Stark, these seem to be a little more on the resilient side.

But both Forge and Tony Stark have the same idea as how to deal with them.

While in X-Men: Before The Fall: Mutant First Strike, it is Orchis who engineer an attack on the town of Milford, making it look like it was a mutant assault.

And they have the media coverage to match.

Should Nightcrawler have tried to start a mutant religion, or a mutant TV news station? The Krakoan Network might even get Mojo interested in running it.

Mutants being remade as weapons for attacks. Presumably that has Doctor Stasis' thumbprints all over it, given his links to Sinister lineage.

As well as Sentinels, Nimrod, Feilong and Doctor Stasis are also overseeing Orchis building an island prison in New York ahead of the Hellfire Gala as well. Are they planning to imprison the mutant attendees arrested by the Stark Sentinels?

And the X-Men are distracted from all of this by the events in Milford.

No matter how much the X-Men can try and solve the situation through action, rhetoric, and the facts at their disposal. This is a post-truth society after all. Although which Sinister may be in charge is up for debate, there could be changing in Iron Man as Mother Righteous looks like she's after the keys from Doctor Stasis.

When he's not writing open letters to the world setting up… whatever is about to happen with the Sentinels, and making a few decent points along the way. If we didn't know that Orchis was just a mission from the robots of the future trying to defeat both humanity and mutantity, and their crimes are like the Hank McCoy to the power of infinity, he might even have a winning point or two.

And Mother Righteous has multiple ways to make her influence known, it seems.

While the Mister Sinister we are more familiar with is still in The Pit, as seen in today's Bishop: War College, making room for a couple of actual, unambiguous Nazis.

As we learn of Moira Mactaggert's work for Orchis, which looks like it also sets up whatever attack is coming for Hellfire Gala.

With Bishop leading the assault against Orchis' interventions in Milford…

And despite their successes with X-Corp, the media is still going the other way.

So as well as a Sentinel attack, a media assault, and a knowledge of Krakoan underground tunnels, is there anything else that Orchis doesn't have their hands in?

Immortal X-Men sees a plethora of political shenanigans see Sebastian Shaw vote Selene onto the Quiet Council, backed by Colossus, who seems to be using this Hellfire Gala for an announcement to match last year's publication of the Krakoan resurrection protocols to the world.

But that's not Orchis, that's Russia, who have their own, very different, mutant domination plans. And Sebastian Shaw is completely separate from this is well, though it all seems to be part of Mothr Righteous' plans as well.

Say, is there any way the X-Men could set Russia up against Orchis? X-Force has indicated this could be on the cards at some point. And is there anything else that could make the upcoming Hellfire Gala interesting?

I wonder what the Kingpin will be wearing? And might they have someone to resurrect?

Cyclops was a teammate of Ms Marvel when he was a teenage superhero in Champions. Might resurrecting someone that the mourns for win over Doctor Stasis? Or at least his publically stated reasons?

SPIDER-MAN #9

MARVEL COMICS

APR230754

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

Spider-Man's Spider-Sense is on overdrive. It's driving him insane. And Electro has always been one to listen when opportunity knocks?

Rated TIn Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: $3.99

BISHOP WAR COLLEGE #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR230788

(W) J Holtham (A) Sean Hill (CA) Ken Lashley

TIME IS AN UNCONQUERABLE BEAST! Tempo traps herself and Bishop in a time loop of her past trauma. Will she be able to allow festering wounds heal so she and Bishop can figure out a way back home? Meanwhile, the War College students are fighting for their lives, and the lives of Krakoa's mutants, against the Struckers and Orchis. Help may be on the way, but timing these days has a funny way of putting our favorite mutants in the worst positions possible. Read the last issue of the BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE miniseries to find out how this time-warped, action-packed plot ends!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: $3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #12

MARVEL COMICS

APR230790

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

A COLOSSAL MISTAKE? The Quiet Council gather to fill the empty seat. It's the last chance to make a smart, kind decision to prevent the fall. Luckily, the deciding vote is in the hands of trusty old Colossus. Let's hope he hasn't got plans to ruin everything. That would be terrible.

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

APR230812

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

Tony Stark is in dire need of a win! But how does he plan to get ahead? By building a new suit of armor! The suit's first objective? Infiltrate and destroy Stark Industries!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: $3.99

X-MEN #23

MARVEL COMICS

APR230807

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Joshua Cassara

THE SENTINELS GET AN UPGRADE! Anti-mutant fantasist Feilong has taken control of Tony Stark's businesses and devoted Iron Man's technology toward the next generation of Sentinels! These Stark Sentinels are as hard to beat as old Shell-head himself and are fully devoted to crushing the X-Men!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: $3.99

X-MEN BEFORE FALL MUTANTS FIRST STRIKE #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR230781

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) David Baldeon

KRAKOA STRIKES?! Ever since mutants declared themselves humanity's new gods, certain circles have been waiting for the other shoe to drop – the wrath. When a small New England town is hit by a devastating mutant attack, it seems the wrath is here. But all isn't as it appears. And Krakoa doesn't hesitate to save lives – so it's time for BISHOP to lead Krakoa's biggest rescue effort yet!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: $4.99

