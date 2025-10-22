Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: gwen stacy, mary jane, peter parker, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Everything You Wanted From Ultimate Spider-Man Before It All Goes Away

Everything You Wanted From Ultimate Spider-Man Before Marvel Takes It All Away (Ultimate Spider-Man #22 Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #22 jumps ahead three months, breaking its usual real-time storytelling format.

Gwen Stacy's fate is revealed, reigniting the Peter Parker and Mary Jane romance fans have missed.

The story focuses on Peter, MJ, and family struggles, bringing back classic Spider-Man emotional stakes.

Only three issues remain in Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's acclaimed Ultimate Spider-Man run.

Spoilers spoilers spoilers spoilers…. Ultimate Spider-Man, part of the Ultimate Universe currently published by Marvel Comics, has been running in real time. Every month, it's a month later in both real time and comic book time. Except that is for Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, out today, not set in October but December, three months after the last issue. Given that the next issue will be a month late, that might actually fit this schedule. Will the final three issues of the series all be set in December? And for those who have been complaining, and there are many of you, that the comic has become Ultimate New York rather than Ultimate Spider-Man, this issue gives you more Peter Parker, more Spider-Man, more Mary Jane than you could possibly want. As they discuss the… absence of Gwen Stacy. At the end of the last issue, she was blown up by James Wesley, a fellow Mysetrio. And it looks like Gwen Stacy didn't make it.

Well, when it was Gwen Stacy who died in the 616, of course, he did get over it. Eventually. And then move on to Mary Jane.

Ah, it's the married Peter Parker and Mary Jane flirting that you have spent the last few months missing. Well, you get all that and more…

There is something about one partner wearing the other partner's clothes in such a scenario, isn't there? But can Ultimate Peter Parker ever be happy?

Something terrible? What could that possibly be? Where is their son, Richard Parker, right now?

The Ultimate Superior Spider-Man has his own plans. And with great power there must come great responsibility… Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published by Marvel Comics today, one of four Ultimate Universe titles out this week…

Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF [REDACTED]! October 22nd 2025

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF [REDACTED]! October 22nd 2025 Ultimate Spider-Man #23 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

You think we're going to tell you what happens in the penultimate issue of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN? That would be spoilers galore! Just know it's building to a finale you won't want to miss! December 10th 2025

You think we're going to tell you what happens in the penultimate issue of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN? That would be spoilers galore! Just know it's building to a finale you won't want to miss! December 10th 2025 Ultimate Spider-Man #24 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

THE END OF THE LINE! This is it, folks – the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto! That's all we can tell you! December 24th 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!