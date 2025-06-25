Ultimate Spider-Man's Ultimate Responsibility For His Kids (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jonathan hickman, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Ultimate Spider-Man's Ultimate Responsibility For His Kids (Ultimate Spider-Man #18 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto Spoilers)

Once upon a time, I observed that the storyline of Ultimate Spider-Man was a reverse of the original Spider-Man story in new and interesting, and not totally obvious ways. Specicialy that of "with great power there must come great responsibility". Rather than having such power thrust on him as a teenager, and having to cope with the burden, this Peter Parker was married with kids, and had a choice whether to take on such a role. It is notable that police officers, firemen, and army soldiers usually take on such a role before they are married and have kids; they suddenly have a lot more to lose. And this decision by this Ultimate Peter Parker was more like a mid-life crisis, buying a fast sports car, or a motorbike or having an affair, doing something fun, exhilarating and dangerous, playing with your mortality for the thrills. And this is anything but responsible. And if this Peter Parker were to learn such a lesson, it would be at the cost of a close family member, as a direct result of his actions, possibly one of his two children.

As a result, some people on the internet declared that I must be a paedophile. Ah, the internet, God bless it. Well, today's Ultimate Spider-Man #18 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto takes us closer in that direction.

With Peter Parker trying to take his family somewhere safe, away from the Sinister Six about to hit him in New York. But his son, Richard, skipping out.

… in contact with the equally young Ultimate Black Cat, Felicia Hardy. As ever, he is thinking with his Richard (hey, I can say that).

Even as he has the AI voice of his own father in his ear, which really is a problem whenever he meets Felicia. And of course…

… it's a trap. And it is all Peter Parker's fault.

And Richard Parker is right in the place Peter Parker didn't want him to be, being used as leverage against the senior Spider-Man by Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin. And Felicia Hardy is not so much the Black Cat right now…

… she is the Scorpion. Ultimate Spider-Man #18 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published today by Marvel Comics.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #18

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

WAR RAGES ON IN NEW YORK CITY! Black Cat enlists Richard Parker's aid in the Sinister Six turf war…and Spider-Man gains a surprising ally! Rated TIn Shops: Jun 25, 2025 SRP: $4.99

