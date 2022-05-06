EX-X-XCLUSIVE Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1 Preview: All Aboard

What could be better than one Captain America comic relaunched with a new number one issue? How about two of them?! Marvel, you truly have earned the nickname House of Ideas. Captain America and The Falcon hunt down super soldier serum in this preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1. But this isn't just your normal preview. This is a preview with… AN EXTRA EX-X-XCLUSIVE PAGE?! Courtesy of Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston, who dressed up as a potted plant to sneak into the ComiXology offices and steal it for us. Eat your heart out, CBR! Check out the preview below.

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1

by Tochi Onyebuchi & R.B. Silva, cover by R.B. Silva

CAPTAIN AMERICA SOARS AGAIN! Sam Wilson picks up the shield once more – and enters a world of trouble! Following a lead from Misty Knight, Sam intercepts a mysterious group hijacking what appears to be an empty train. As he digs deeper, he discovers that the plot may be connected to a crucial piece of Captain America history…and, surprisingly, Wakanda. The world is ready for two Captain Americas – but is Sam Wilson ready for what comes next? Acclaimed writer Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS, Riot Baby) teams with Stormbreaker R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, INFERNO, FANTASTIC FOUR) to open a thrilling new chapter of CAPTAIN AMERICA history!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale May 11, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620279900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620279900121 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 1 CLARKE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620279900131 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 1 BUSTOS STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620279900141 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 1 COIPEL VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620279900151 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620279900161 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 1 COIPEL VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620279900171 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 1 LARROCA FORTNITE VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.