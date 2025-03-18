Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: exceptional x-men, tom brevoort

Exceptional X-Men Will Go Beyond Ten Issues, But Most New Series Won't

Extraordinary X-Men will go beyond ten issues, but most new comic book series won't, says Marvel SVP Tom Brevoort

Article Summary Exceptional X-Men surpasses ten issues, unlike most new Marvel comic series.

Marvel's new strategy approves series for 10 issues, aiming for more if successful.

Tom Brevoort defends Exceptional X-Men's slow pace, advising fans to enjoy it.

Brevoort urges fans to support series now, despite possible cancellations.

It was Bleeding Cool who first identified a change at Marvel Comics in May last year, which had been cancelling a bunch of series at issues 4 or 5, that Marvel Comics President Dan Buckley had clarified a change in Marvel Comics publishing decision-making, saying that "I am at the moment approving some series for 10 issues at a time, not 4 or 5. Hopefully, I can get to 15 or 20. That is the intent." And recalled it when Marvel recently cancelled NYX, X-Force and X-Factor at issue 10 despite seemingly decent enough sales.

At the weekend in his Substack newsletter, Marvel Comics SVP, Executive Editor and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort answered concerns being expressed about the Exceptional X-Men comic book series, less action packed and more insular than the Uncanny X-Men and X-Men titles, and not often bothering the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller Charts. In response, Brevoort gave some latitude, saying;

"I think that people who feel like EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN is too slow-paced are missing the point. That isn't some failing, that's what the book is, part of its identity. Beyond that, there's going to be an EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #11 and a #12. And that will continue on for as long as there's sufficient readership support for the title from the audience. But these days especially, no title and no run continue on indefinitely, so things will inevitably change sooner or later. But worrying about tomorrow can prevent you from enjoying today, so if you're liking the series, I'd advise you to just sit back and relax and not worry about it."

And to those cautious to pick up a series if they feel it may be cancelled too soon, he replied;

"As I mentioned above, Cian, I think this is an instance where your fear of the future prevents you from enjoying the present. And if 10 issues isn't long enough for you to feel comfortable, how many would? 11? 15? 20? The truth of the matter is that most series that are launched these days aren't going to command enough of the audience to reach those digits. We can pretend that the situation is otherwise, but it simply isn't so. So the only advice that I can give you is to pick up whatever series appeal to you and don't worry so much about six months from now or whenever."

Exceptional X-Men #7 by Eve Ewing and Carmen Carnero is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics.

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #7

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250735

(W) Eve Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

X-MANHUNT – COLLATERAL DAMAGE! With Charles Xavier on the run, EMMA FROST and KITTY PRYDE reckon with their own dreams and fears for the future of mutantkind. AXO feels pushed away from the team and pulled closer and closer to charismatic technologist Sheldon Xenos. But is Xenos who he claims to be? (Spoiler: He is not!) RATED T+In Shops: Mar 19, 2025 SRP: $3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #8

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250738

(W) Eve L. Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

Our guy AXO is in trouble. Big trouble. He's bitten off more than he can chew in his relationship with charismatic technologist and Verate C.E.O. Sheldon Xenos, and now he's being held hostage while an Alex clone wanders around in his stead. Can the rest of the Exceptional team bail him out, or will they fall for the dupe of their beloved friend? RATED T+In Shops: Apr 16, 2025 SRP: $3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #9

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250448

(W) Eve Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

The team figures out the truth about Sheldon Xenos' true identity, and EMMA FROST has to go somewhere she really, really doesn't want to go – deep inside the mind of one of her worst enemies, SINISTER! RATED T+In Shops: May 21, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!