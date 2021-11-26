Exclusive SDCC Poster If You Kickstart Whilce Portacio Stone Omnibus

The plan was for the Kickstarter for Whilce Portacio's Stone Omnibus to launch today, on Black Friday. But you know what they say about the best-laid plans. On Thursday, when setting up the Kickstarter for the book that would collect the original Stone series with tons of additional material, someone at Anomaly Productions pressed the wrong button, and it went live immediately. The e-mails were sent out automatically and there was no way of pulling it back in.

But that was okay, it made its goal in a handful of hours. And now Brian Haberlin of Anomaly Productions will be handing out a limited edition poster at San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition. Whilce Portacio tells me that "The first kickstarter will be the omnibus of the existing issues and soon after we will launch a whole new story. Already got a few pages done…a father and son story!!!"

And those who sign up to the Kickstarter and can show proof at San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition today, can pick up an exclusive SDCC poster, for free, from the Anomaly Productions booth #2833. Here are details of the book:

For the first time EVER, all eight issues of the hit 90s comic STONE will be bound together in one ultimate collector's edition! Whilce Portacio and Brian Haberlin are back together to bring the deluxe hardcover book of their dreams and they thought it was only fair to share it with all of you!

STONE tells the story of Gerry Alan (born Gerry Alanguilan), an actor on the rise. An action hero of the Stone franchise, he plays the titular role of a champion imbued with magical powers thanks to his agimat gemstones. On set for their latest episode, Gerry is ready for his next fight scene… But when the challenger approaches he blasts him with REAL MAGIC! Gerry isn't just playing a champion… HE REALLY IS ONE and didn't know it! Thrown into the world of agimat warriors, Gerry had better learn to be a hero, and fast, because a litany of monsters, madmen, and more – all inspired by Filipino mythology – are hot on his tail. It's either fight and live as a champion, or die trying… Literally! Whilce Portacio and Brian Haberlin are longtime friends and collaborators who have decades of comic experience between them. As founders of Avalon Studios they published hit 90s indie comics like ARIA, STONE, HELLCOP, and more! Both have contributed art, color, and concepts for just about every major comic title today, from the Avengers to X-Men, Spawn and beyond. These two are powerhouses in their own rights, but more importantly, they are also very good friends. What made Stone so fun for them to create originally was because of how well they worked together, and how much fun it was to collaborate! And all that energy is being brought back up in this project!

A deluxe bound, hardcover edition containing every original issue of Stone

Kickstarter-exclusive dust jacket and ribbon bookmark

PLUS over 20 pages of bonus content

Over 200 pages of 90s revival goodness!

Whatever cool bonuses you unlock along the way!

Every backer who purchases a physical copy of the Stone hardcover will include a Kickstarter exclusive dust jacket!