Expect a Tonne of 1984 and Animal Farm Comics for 2021

George Orwell died on the 21st of January 1950. This means on the 1st of January 2021, his written work goes into the USA's public domain, which means that the big studios will mass to create movies, TV shows, comic books, games, and action figure lines for The Road to Wigan Pier. Okay, maybe not that one (though I see a BBC docudrama any day now). But 1984 and Animal Farm? Absolutely. These two warnings of the dangers of totalitarianism coming from the left, rather than the right, have become monumental literary works with an influence stretching across the globe. Also, they have pigs in suits and head cages full of rats. You can guarantee that the multi-media exploitation of these two properties, in particular, free of any need to do deals with the estate of George Orwell or pay pesky things like royalties, means that anything goes.

Might that mean a line of Zenescope Grimm Fairy Tales books focused on the Anti-Sex League enforcers in Eurasia? Or sexy pig stormtroopers, strutting across the farm? A line of Todd McFarlane action figures of Napeloan and Boxer, in vivid, gory detail, or a look at what Big Brother actually looks like for the two-minutes of hate?

There's already an Animal Farm graphic novel and an Animal Farm game out on the shelves, sneaking in a few months ahead and hoping no one notices at this point. There's a 1984 graphic novel in French for November, which will soon get translated everywhere else. There will be many, many, more. The doors to George Orwell's estate will be opened; the US may also publish in English adaptations previously only seen in territories with less stringent copyright laws. So from the most horrific versions to those easiest for public consumption, expect a flood.

Walt Disney's Animal Farm, anyone? A little more AA Milne than George Orwell? If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—forever – and then extracting more money for a special limited edition variant of that boot.