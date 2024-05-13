Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: carol ferris, green lantern, las vegas, Nathan Broome

Carol Ferris' Superhero Las Vegas Wedding In Green Lantern (Spoilers)

In Tuesday's Green Lantern #11, with Hal Jordan away, Carol Ferris is making a different decision with her boyfriend Nathan.

Article Summary Carol Ferris takes center stage in Green Lantern #11 with a surprising decision during Hal Jordan's absence.

A nod to DC history occurs, with Nathan Broome sharing a surname with iconic Green Lantern writer John Broome.

The comic features a unique Superman-themed wedding at the Chapel Of Solitude, complete with Kryptonian vows.

Jeremy Adams pens a storyline that could alter the lives of Carol and Hal, plus a subplot with Guy Gardner on Oa.

In Batman/Catwoman #12, Tom King got to write the Batman ending he had originally planned before he was fired off the main Batman book by DC Comics. With his artist companion from Batman and Heroes In Crisis, Clay Mann, we had a Batwedding of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, at the Batrimony Gotham Chapel.

Batman and Catwoman were going to get married properly. A Gotham equivalent of a Las Vegas Elvis Wedding Chapel and the like. And Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle get to use the words they have been holding back for years.

As an officiate dressed as Adam West's Batman performed the rites and played the music.

Well, it seems that they are not the only DC Comics characters looking to take advantage of such as offer. In Tuesday's Green Lantern #11, with Hal Jordan away, Carol Ferris is making a different decision with her boyfriend Nathan, who appeared only nine issues ago and already…

The Wedding F-Sharp Bells are going to chime. And yes, from long-time Hal Jordan Green Lantern fans, you may be going through what Peter Parker and Mary Jane fans have been going through with Paul over in Amazing Spider-Man.

Getting a Superman rather than a Batman-themed wedding though. The Chapel Of Solitude courtesy of the Church Of Krypton, because, of course, such a thing would exist. And yes, a green wedding ring is rather on the nose for Carol. And revealing Nathan's full name to be Nathan Broome, a surname after John Broome, Green Lantern writer who co-created Sinestro. Ooh… foreshadowing there, or just a nice Easter Egg?

Notice that the new language of Superman is even in the wedding vows now, Truth Justice and a Better Tomorrow. The American Way is reserved for the Church Of Krypton being able to officiate at weddings… so does anyone fancy stepping in? Green Lantern #11 is published tomorrow.

GREEN LANTERN #11 CVR A XERMANICO (HOUSE OF BRAINIAC)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico, Kevin Maguire (CA) Xermanico

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC TIE-IN! How do you move on from the person you've loved your entire life? How do you start over? Carol wrestles with her feelings as she makes a choice that will change her and Hal's lives forever. Meanwhile, Hal faces off against the United Planets, hoping to bring to light its corrupt members and reestablish the Green Lantern Corps once and for all! Plus, Guy Gardner has caught his man…or has he? Things go from bad to worse to exponentially strange as Guy attempts to get his prisoner and himself back to Oa in one piece!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/14/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!