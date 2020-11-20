Faith, Luna, Orcs, Specter Inspectors in Boom February 2021 Solicits

The new Boom Studios February 2021 solicitations, as Bleeding Cool mentioned before, includes a new Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Faith comic book as well as the launch of Luna, the new comic from Maria Llovet, Specter Inspectors by Bowen McCurdy and Kaitlyn Musto, and Orcs by Christine Larsen. Here's the full list…

LUNA #1 (OF 5) (MR)

DEC200996

(W) Maria Llovet (A/CA) Maria Llovet

*For fans of Faithless and Die comes a new dark thriller from acclaimed writer & artist Maria Llovet about a young woman named Teresa, who's plagued by prophetic dreams that connect her to something powerful, something…divine.

*When Teresa fatefully crosses paths with the Family of the Sun, she believes them to be exactly what anyone else in the late '60s would expect – a hippie cult whose leader claims to have met the divine.

*But secret blood rituals, powerful drugs and sex runneth amok will bring Teresa face-to-face with the truth about the Family, herself and the dark secret behind her dreams.

*Immortality, magic and alchemy, and the true power of enduring love collide in this new series for Mature Readers.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LUNA #1 (OF 5) JENNY FRISON VAR ED (MR)

DEC200997

LUNA #1 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV FRISON (MR)

DEC200998

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER FAITH #1

DEC201001

(W) Jordie Bellaire, Jeremy Lambert (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Kevin Wada

THE FUTURE OF THE BUFFYVERSE BEGINS HERE!

*The future of the Buffyverse begins in an all new one-shot revealing the secrets of Faith the Vampire Slayer.

*With no Watcher, no idea how to harness the power in her and no idea where it came from, Faith has fallen back on old habits-and morals – to guide her.

*But what happens when those morals don't line up with the Council's… or with Buffy's?

*The origin of Faith is revealed here for the first time, with a shocking ending to this issue!

*A perfect jumping on point for new and longtime Buffy fans alike that sets the stage for shocking events to come.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $7.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER FAITH #1 FOIL VAR WADA

DEC201002

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER FAITH #1 10 COPY INCV QUINONES

DEC201003

(W) Jordie Bellaire, Jeremy Lambert (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Joe Quinones

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $7.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER FAITH #1 25 COPY INCV DANI

DEC201004

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #22

DEC201005

(W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) David Lopez

*Faith arrives in Sunnydale, dividing the Scooby Gang just as Anya's web starts to constrict around them!

*Giles learns a shocking secret about the Multiverse that threatens anyone who crosses that threshold.

*In related news, Willow just crossed the threshold. Whoops.

*Meanwhile, Robin is activated by the Council as a failsafe against rogue Slayers… and Buffy is first on their list.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #22 NAOMI FRANQUIZ VAR ED

DEC201006

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #22 BECCA CAREY FIRE VAR ED

DEC201007

1

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #22 25 COPY INCV LOPEZ

DEC201008

BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER LEGACY EDITION TP VOL 04

DEC201009

(W) Tom EnJoe, Jim Pascoe, Tom Fassbender, Christopher Golden, Tim Sniegoski, Jamie S. Rich, Chynna Clugston Flores (A) Cliff Richards, Christian Zanier, Eric Powell, Chynna Clugston Flores (CA) Nimit Malavia

***** ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR APRIL 2021*****

*Set during the sixth season of the Buffy the Vampire television series, it's time for the tragic – and violent – pasts of Giles and Angel collide!

*But Sunnydale has more problems – Dawn has disappeared, Willow and Tara just wanna enjoy a peaceful weekend, and Spike and Dru broke up, which won't be good for anyone.

*Collects Buffy The Vampire Slayer #30-39 and Angel #16, along with "Haunted," starring Faith from acclaimed Buffy writer Jane Espenson, previously published by Dark Horse Comics.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $29.99

SPECTER INSPECTORS #1 (OF 5)

DEC201010

(W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A/CA) Bowen McCurdy

*For fans of supernatural stories like Blackbird and Vampironica comes a new series from Bowen McCurdy (The Long Way Home) & rising star Kaitlyn Musto introducing the Spector Inspectors, who live that Scooby Doo life chasin' ghosts!

*True believer Noa, her cynical little sibling Gus, credulous camera man Ko, and skeptical Astrid head to one of the most haunted towns in America to prove that ghosts exist, for all the social media likes!

*The investigations of hauntings uncover something more devilish than just a couple of ghosts, something that will put Noa and Astrid's relationship to the test…

*…and reveal the centuries-old sinister secrets of the townitself.

*Every issue of Specter Inspectors is oversized, featuring more than 30 story pages.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SPECTER INSPECTORS #1 (OF 5) HOMAGE VAR ED

DEC201011

SPECTER INSPECTORS #1 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV MCCURDY

DEC201012

SPECTER INSPECTORS #1 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV ANDOLFO

DEC201013

GUERILLA GREEN OGN SC

DEC201014

(W) Ophelie Damble (A/CA) Cookie Kalkair

*For fans of Relish: My Life In The Kitchen comes a new original graphic novel from the acclaimed team of Cookie Kalkair & OphÃ©lie DamblÃ© about a thirty year old city-dweller who's joined the guerilla gardening movement fighting for decades to bring more green back into cities that increasingly resemble concrete jungles.

*Now she's putting the guerillas' motto into action by reviving the true spirit of her city and showing everyone the true nature of their world!

*Explore the real world of the guerilla gardening movement that teaches us the principles of making our cities more beautiful and sustainable places, one plant at a time.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $16.99

ORCS #1 (OF 5)

DEC201015

(W) Christine Larsen (A/CA) Christine Larsen

*For fans of The Adventure Zone and Critical Role, meet Bog and his misfit crew of Orcs as they adventure through the Known World courtesy of acclaimed cartoonist Christine Larsen (Adventure Time).

*After being banished from their Orcish village by King Hrograhgah (it was a simple misunderstanding, involving an acorn-related prank!), Bog and his crew venture out into the world to seek their fortune, and hopefully find their way back home again.

*Tag along with Bog, Zep, Pez, Utzu and Gurh as they venture through the dreaded Eerieasallhel Forest, face off against Trolls, Gnomes, squirrels and more, and follow in the footsteps of the legendary Orc hero, Drod One-Eye!

*Every issue of Orcs! is oversized, featuring more than 30 story pages.

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $4.99

ORCS #1 (OF 5) SWEENEY BOO VAR ED

DEC201016

ORCS #1 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV MERCADO

PEANUTS SCOTLAND BOUND CHARLIE BROWN OGN SC

DEC201021

(W) Jason Cooper (A/CA) Robert Pope

ADAPTING AN UNDISCOVERED STORY FROM THE SCHULZ STUDIO ARCHIVES!

*Discovered in the archives of the Schulz Studio, Scotland Bound, Charlie Brown is an original graphic novel adaptation of an unproduced, feature-length storyboard by Charles M. Schulz and Bill Melendez from the team of Jason Cooper (Adventure Time Comics) and Robert Pope (Scooby Doo).

*Good Ol' Charlie Brown has fallen in love with his pen-pal from Scotland! In a rare moment of unbridled enthusiasm and confidence, Charlie Brown convinces his friends Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, and his faithful dog, Snoopy, to accompany him on an international trip abroad.

*Whether it's golf, music, or the mystery of Loch Ness, each one discovers something extraordinary about the legendary country…even Charlie Brown, who realizes he's wishy-washy wherever he may be.

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $9.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS TMNT LIMITED ED SC

DEC201025

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Simone Di Meo (CA) Dan Mora

*Don't miss your first chance to snag this limited edition Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection originally slated to debut at Comic-Con International 2020!

*Limited to 500 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $19.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #45 SHOWCASE VARIANT

DEC201026

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo (CA) Felipe Massafera

*Don't miss your first chance to snag this limited edition Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #45 Showcase Edition originally slated to debut at WonderCon 2020!

*Limited to 300 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $39.99

SABANS GO GO POWER RANGERS FOREVER RANGERS #1 20199 SDCC VAR

DEC201027

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino (CA) Evan Cagle

*Don't miss your opportunity to secure one of the few remaining copies of Saban's Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers #1 that originally debuted at the 50th Comic-Con International in 2019!

*Limited to 500 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $29.99

SABANS GO GO POWER RANGERS #18 CONVENTION EXC VAR

DEC201028

*Don't miss your opportunity to secure one of the few remaining copies of Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #18 that originally debuted as part of BOOM! Studios 2019 Convention Tour!

*Limited to 500 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $19.99

POWER RANGERS RANGER SLAYER #1 CONVENTION EXC VAR

DEC201029

*Don't miss your first chance to snag this limited edition Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 Showcase Edition originally slated to debut as part of BOOM! Studios' 2020 Convention Tour!

*Limited to 300 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $39.99

POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN #1 CONVENTION EXC VAR

DEC201030

(W) Anthony Burch (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Juan Gedeon

*Don't miss your first chance to snag this limited edition Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 Showcase Edition originally slated to debut as part of BOOM! Studios' 2020 Convention Tour!

*Limited to 250 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $49.99

ANGEL #1 SDCC 2019 EXCLUSIVE VAR

DEC201031

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Will Sliney

*Don't miss your opportunity to secure one of the few remaining copies of Angel #1 that originally debuted at the 50th Comic-Con International in 2019!

*Limited to 500 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $14.99

FIREFLY THE STING OGN LIMITED EDITION HC

DEC201032

(W) Delilah S Dawson (A) Pius Bak, Serg Acuna, Richard Ortiz, Hyeonjin Kim, Rodrigo Lorenzo (CA) Miguel Mercado

*Don't miss your first chance to snag this limited edition Firefly: The Sting Limited Edition original graphic novel originally slated to debut at WonderCon 2020!

*Limited to 500 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $39.99

A THIEF AMONG THE TREES AN EMBER IN THE ASHES OGN LIM ED HC

DEC201034

(W) Sabaa Tahir, Nicole Andelfinger (A) Sonia Liao (CA) Qistina Khalidah

*Don't miss your first chance to snag this limited edition A Thief Among The Trees: An Ember In The Ashes Graphic Novel Limited Edition originally slated to debut at Comic-Con International 2020!

*Limited to 250 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $39.99

ADVENTURE TIME MARCY & SIMON #3 (OF 6) CONVENTION EXC VAR

DEC201035

(W) Olivia Olson (A) Slimm Fabert (CA) Rii Abrego

*Don't miss your opportunity to secure one of the few remaining copies of Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #3 that originally debuted at WonderCon 2019!

*Limited to 250 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $19.99

STEVEN UNIVERSE #25 CONVENTION EXCL VAR

DEC201036

*Don't miss your opportunity to secure one of the few remaining copies of Steven Universe #25 that originally debuted at WonderCon 2019!

*Limited to 500 copies.

In Shops: N/A

SRP: $19.99

STEVEN UNIVERSE #26 CONVENTION EXCL VAR

DEC201037

*Don't miss your opportunity to secure one of the few remaining copies of Steven Universe #26 that originally debuted at WonderCon 2019!

*Limited to 500 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $19.99

STEVEN UNIVERSE #27 CONVENTION EXCL VAR

DEC201038

*Don't miss your opportunity to secure one of the few remaining copies of Steven Universe #27 that originally debuted at Denver Pop Culture Con 2019!

*Limited to 500 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $19.99

STEVEN UNIVERSE #28 CONVENTION EXCL VAR

DEC201039

*Don't miss your opportunity to secure one of the few remaining copies of Steven Universe #28 that originally debuted at Denver Pop Culture Con 2019!

*Limited to 500 copies.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $19.99

OVER THE GARDEN WALL SOULFUL SYMPHONIES #1 NYCC 2019 CONVENT

DEC201040

*Don't miss your opportunity to secure one of the few remaining copies of Over The Garden Wall: Soulful Symphonies #1 that originally debuted at New York Comic Con 2019!

*Limited to 250 copies.

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $19.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #4 CVR A MAIN

DEC201041

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

*The UNLIMITED POWER era continues with the answer to the question everyone's asking – Who Is The New Green Ranger?

*And what is their shocking connection to the Mighty Morphin team?

*It's the last page shocker that no fan can miss!

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #4 CVR B LEGACY CARLINIE VAR

DEC201042

MIGHTY MORPHIN #4 CVR C BLANK SKEYCH VAR ED

DEC201043

MIGHTY MORPHIN #4 10 COPY LEE INCV

MIGHTY MORPHIN #4 15 COPY INCV CARLINI

DEC201045

MIGHTY MORPHIN #4 25 COPY INCV MOMOKO

DEC201046

MIGHTY MORPHIN #4 50 COPY INCV MOMOKO

DEC201047

MIGHTY MORPHIN #4 100 COPY INCV CHEW

DEC201048

(

MIGHTY MORPHIN #4 200 COPY INCV MONTES

DEC201049

POWER RANGERS #4 CVR A MAIN

DEC201050

RETURN TO SHATTERED GRID!

*The UNLIMITED POWER era continues as the New Power Rangers – and Lord Drakkon – return to the new universe that Drakkon created in Shattered Grid.

*But will Drakkon choose to save the New Power Rangers from the surprising threat waiting there for them… or will he betray them?

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

POWER RANGERS #4 CVR B LEGACY DI NICUOLO

DEC201051

POWER RANGERS #4 CVR C BLACK BLANK SKETCH VAR

DEC201052

POWER RANGERS #4 10 COPY INCV SCALERA

DEC201053

POWER RANGERS #4 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO

DEC201054

POWER RANGERS #4 25 COPY INCV MONTES

DEC201055

POWER RANGERS #4 50 COPY INCV MONTES

DEC201056

MIGHTY MORPHIN / POWER RANGERS #1 LTD ED HC

DEC201057

***** ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR APRIL 2021*****

*A New Limited Edition HC Kicking Off The Unlimited Power Era!

*Two New Series, Two New Teams – The UNLIMITED POWER Era Begins HERE!

*An all-new hardcover collection of Mighty Morphin #1 and Power Rangers #1, introducing new friends, foes and the new missions you never expected!

*This hardcover collection features a cover gallery and character designs by Dan Mora.

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $24.99

EXPANSE #3 (OF 4) CVR A MAIN

DEC201058

*Bobbie has fallen for the same bait that has taken down so many before her, but have her enemies trapped her… or are they trapped with her?

*Meanwhile, Avasarala has been left for dead…and her last hope is a distress call traveling across the stars quickly enough.

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $4.99

EXPANSE #3 (OF 4) CVR B WALKER

DEC201059

SRP: $4.99

EXPANSE #3 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV PETRAIES

DEC201060

EXPANSE #3 (OF 4) 25 COPY INCV PETRAIES

DEC201061

FIREFLY #26 CVR A MAIN

DEC201062

*New Characters! New Enemies! A Brand New Era continues… with a shocking return?

*Zoe, her daughter Emma and the new crew of Serenity are faced with an impossible choice thanks to the shocking arrival of the last person anyone expected.

*But first Zoe needs to escape the Alliance's latest trap.

*And it means turning to the one person she ever wanted to see again… Mal Reynolds.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FIREFLY #26 CVR B DOE

DEC201063

FIREFLY #26 10 COPY INCV BENGAL

FIREFLY #26 25 COPY INCV YARSKY

FIREFLY #26 50 COPY INCV YARSKY

DEC201066

FIREFLY BLUE SUN RISING HC VOL 01

DEC201067

*The first-ever Firefly comic book event begins here, as Sheriff Mal Reynolds must stop the Blue Sun Corporation from unleashing their ruthless law enforcement robots across the 'Verse.

*But can Mal reunite the crew of Serenity for one last job… or is it already too late?

*Collects Firefly Blue Sun Rising #0 and Firefly #21-22.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $19.99

ABBOTT 1973 #2 (OF 5) CVR A MAIN

DEC201068

*An old friend sends an ominous warning to Abbott – her enemies have returned to weaken her by any means necessary.

*As the personal losses mount and her efforts at the newspaper are blocked, Abbott finally catches a break – uncovering one of the most guarded secrets of the group aiming to take down the man who would be Detroit's first Black mayor.

*But all victories come with a cost… and this one may be too high for Abbott to pay!

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ABBOTT 1973 #2 (OF 5) CVR B ALLEN

DEC201069

ABBOTT 1973 #2 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV ANDOLFO

DEC201070

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #15

DEC201071

The Order of St. George needs a scapegoat to hide the existence of monsters from the world. Erica's actions will determine what is to become of Archer's Peak, and ultimately, the House of Slaughter.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #15 25 COPY INCV DIALYNAS

DEC201072

ONCE & FUTURE #16

DEC201073

*Surrounded by British government forces, Nimue calls for backup – but will Merlin and Galahad help stop the opposition… or expose Britain to the truth?

*Meanwhile, Bridgette and Duncan are trapped in the Otherworld and blocking their exit is Arthur's greatest knight: Lancelot.

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ONCE & FUTURE #16 10 COPY INCV MORA

DEC201074

ONCE & FUTURE #16 25 COPY INCV DANI

DEC201075

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEY ARE DEAD TP VOL 01 DISCOVER NOW

DEC201076

***** ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR MARCH 2021*****

*Captain Malik and the crew of the spaceship the Vihaan II are in search of the only resources that matter – and can only be found by harvesting the giant corpses of alien gods that are found on the edge of human space.

*But Malik's obsession with finding a living god will push his crew into the darkest reaches of space, bringing them face to face with a threat unlike anything they ever imagined, unless the rogue agent on their trail can stop them first…

*Collects We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $9.99

SEVEN SECRETS TP VOL 01

DEC201077

***** ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR APRIL 2021*****

*SEVEN SECRETS WILL CHANGE THE WORLD.

*For centuries, the Order has trusted in Keepers and Holders to guard the Secrets in seven briefcases against all harm but when their stronghold is attacked and the secrets put in peril, the entire Order must face an enemy who knows too much…

*Now, the Order's newest member, Caspar, must discover the truth of the Secrets before the enemy does, or risk losing everything.

*Collects Seven Secrets #1-6.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $16.99

ORIGINS #4 (OF 6)

DEC201078

*When the Network discovers David and Chloe's refuge, they're forced to make a devastating sacrifice to escape.

*To continue into the desolate frozen wastelands towards David's lab, they'll need the help of their new-found allies if they want to survive.

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ORIGINS #4 (OF 6) 10 COPY INCV REBELKA

DEC201079

LAST WITCH #2 CVR A MAIN

DEC201080

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $4.99

LAST WITCH #2 CVR B CORONA

DEC201081

LAST WITCH #2 25 COPY INCV GLASS

DEC201082

WICKED THINGS TP

DEC201083

*Return to the world of Giant Days, where Charlotte Grote has her whole life ahead of her; straight to Oxford and a future as a real detective – until she's framed for murder!

*Facing going to jail forever or joining the police, Lottie decides to hit the beat, all while trying to find the real murderer.

*Could the future of law enforcement be 5'2" with a strong bangs game?

*Yes. Very yes.

*Collects Wicked Things #1-6.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $16.99