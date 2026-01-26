Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bag, ebay, robert downey jr, ScamWatch, Ultimate Endgame

Fake Robert Downey Jr Ultimate Endgame Sketch Cover Sells For $3500

A fake Robert Downey Jr Ultimate Endgame blind bag sketch cover sold on eBay for $3500 this past weekend

This is going to be a hard one. When Marvel Comics launches the series Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf, they did so shipping blind bag variant covers, including original art sketch covers from a number of major professional artists but also squiggle sketches from Kevin Feige, and four decent Doctor Doom and Iron Man sketch covers actually drawn by Robert Downey Jr. These were the two Doctor Doom cover sketches that Downey Jr drew.

Not bad, right? And clearly quite the collectable thing, only four of them in half a million blind bags, and original artwork by Robert Downey Jr of the character he has played in the MCU and the one he is now about to play in Avengers Doomsday. So, you know what happens next, right? This weekend, an eBay seller successfully sold this "Ultimate endgame sketch #1" for almost $3,500.

You can see that it is based on the originally released first version of the sketch by Robert Downey Jr, but there are notable differences, specifically in the placement and thickness of the signature. I have confirmed that this is not a version released by Marvel Comics, and the only two versions of the Robert Downey Jr sketch cover with Doctor Doom are the two above. The eBay seller did not return messages left with them yesterday asking how they acquired the item or who they sold it to. But we do know it went for just shy of $3500. It also transpires that last week, the seller did the same with a similar version of the cover as part of a set of other variant covers, for just over $3500 on eBay. That's $7000 for what might have been half an hour's work.

I understand that if you have one of these genuine copies, the back cover has a quote by The Maker from the Ultimate Universe to identify it, which I am not sharing here, but that does not appear on the blank sketch variant covers, which appear to be what this was created from. If you know who bought it, please let them know. As ever, caveat emptor. If you are buying any of the blind bag sketch cover variants, I would insist on seeing the back cover as well.

