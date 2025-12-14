Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: kevin feige, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame

Kevin Feige Sketches Covers Inside The Ultimate Endgame #1 Blind Bag

Kevin Feige Sketches Covers Inside The Ultimate Endgame #1 Blind Bag as Marvel Comics sends out early copies to "Influencers"

Article Summary Kevin Feige draws surprise sketch covers for Ultimate Endgame #1 Marvel blind bag release

Marvel joins the blind bag comic trend, following huge sales successes from other publishers in 2025

Ultimate Endgame #1 blind bags may contain exclusive covers by Mark Brooks, Peach Momoko, and others

Marvel launches a major influencer marketing push, with advance blind bag copies sent out pre-release

2025 was a year that saw the blind bag come to comic books, first with Invincible Universe: Battle Beast from Skybound/Image Comics, which topped the chart and got 400,000 orders. And so everyone else was going to do blind bag variant covers as well. DC Comics with Batman #1, and DC's KO #1 with the foil variants. The Mark Spears' Monsters prequel, Monster And The Wolf, from Keenspot, was only available in a blind bag. Titan Comics with Heatseeker Exposed with infinite variety, Dynamite with Die! Namite #1 and Vampirella #8, followed by half their publishing line. And Vault got it very wrong with Post Malone's Big Rig, and people will burn them and post it on TikTok. This week, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 blind bags were released, causing them to come off on people's hands. Only the Absolute line seemed immune. As Marvel Comics planned their first blind bag comic for December and Ultimate Endgame #1 was first revealed and then confirmed by Bleeding Cool (their second will be, puntastically, for Daredevil #1 in March)

The Ultimate Endgame blind bag will contain either exclusive Virgin Variant Covers by Mark Brooks or Peach Momoko, an exclusive Homage Variant Cover by Stonehouse, or surprise variant covers including Artist Sketch Variants by various surprise artists. And one of those artists will be Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, putting pen to comic book cover. Not that you'll have to wait until New Year's Eve to see what's inside the bags, Marvel is promising the following to promote Ultimate Endgame and the blind bag promotion. Which means you'll have to watch out for spoilers as they are sending advance copies of the blind bag comic to "influencers". And they don't mean just comic book ones… here's the PR promise made to retailers.

• Creator interviews and content debuts with comic & entertainment press outlets

• Advance press review copies

• Paid social media advertising and search promotions

• Paid digital advertising support (video and static) across social channels and YouTube

• Cinematic content trailer release across social channels and YouTube

• Teaser & full-length video content showcasing exclusive Sketch Covers on social channels and YouTube

• Ongoing print advertising in Marvel Comics

• Ongoing creative marketing content on social channels

• Marvel.com editorial coverage

• Coordinated creator social media postings

• Continuous social support for all ongoing Ultimate Universe titles

• Advanced mailing of True Believers Blind Bag samples to influencers

• Comprehensive "End of the Ultimate Universe" sustain marketing campaign through April 2026

Ultimate Endgame #1 from Deniz Camp, Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson, out on New Year's Eve, the 31st of December. A day that, for some reason, DC Comics has chosen not to sell anything on. Here's a look at some of the one-of-a-kind sketch covers that you might be lucky enough to find in a blind bag…

"The five-issue event series by Ultimates writer Deniz Camp and superstar artists Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson brings the Ultimate series together for the long-awaited showdown with the architect behind this twisted universe, the Maker. To mark the occasion, ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 will introduce True Belivers Blind Bags, Marvel's first-ever Blind Bag program, that give fans a chance to purchase the issue in special sealed bags containing one of the issue's variant covers, including rare covers exclusive to Blind Bags like the recently revealed hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers. Today, check out all the available-to-order covers along with a sneak peek at some of the surprise covers that can only be found in True Believers Blind Bags." "Fans are still in disbelief following New York Comic Con where Marvel Comics officially revealed that the Ultimate Universe would conclude next year with final issues of Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimates, and Ultimate Wolverine all centered around the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME. Told in real time month to month, the ULTIMATE UNIVERSE was an ambitious storytelling venture that exceeded all expectations. Now, it ends on a definitive high point, delivering a complete, innovative saga that can be enjoyed by fans—beginning, middle, and end—for generations to come." "Created by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch in Ultimate Invasion, the Ultimate Universe was built with a predetermined endpoint—the Maker's return from captivity! In ULTIMATE ENDGAME, two years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III…" "The Ultimate Universe will leave its mark on the main Marvel Universe in the way of "Origin Boxes," the very devices the Maker used to rob legendary heroes of their powers. In ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #5, on sale later this month, Miles Morales will swing back to the 616 with a handful of these boxes, setting the stage for new heroes and storylines throughout 2026."

"ULTIMATE ENDGAME is the culmination of everything Jon [Hickman] began in Ultimate Invasion, and also what I've been doing with Juan Frigeri and Federico Blee in Ultimates. I'm excited to bring these stories some resolution with the freedom that's only possible in the Ultimate Universe; I'm excited that I get to let each story develop naturally, according to what the stories and characters need. We want to pack every page with the beautiful, the tragic, the funny, the astonishing, the devastatingly quiet and the bombastically loud." – Deniz Camp

MAIN COVER BY MARK BROOKS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

BLUE LINE BLANK VARIANT COVER

BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO*

BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS*

BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE *

* BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE SURPRISE VARIANT COVERS –INCLUDING ARTIST SKETCH VARIANTS BY

VARIOUS SURPRISE ARTISTS ONLY AVAILABLE IN TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS

