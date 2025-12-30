Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: robert downey jr, Ultimate Endgame

Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man & Doctor Doom Ultimate Endgame Blindbags

Robert Downey Jr's draws sketch covers of Iron Man and Doctor Doom for the Ultimate Endgame #1 blindbags, out tomorrow

Article Summary Robert Downey Jr. has sketched rare Iron Man and Doctor Doom covers for Ultimate Endgame #1 blindbags.

Only four Downey Jr. sketch covers exist among the half million Ultimate Endgame #1 copies released.

Marvel's blind bag variants faced major shipping damage concerns from Penguin Random House distribution.

Ultimate Endgame #1 debuts tomorrow, featuring high-profile art surprises and blindbag hunt excitement.

Tomorrow sees the launch of Marvel Comics' Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf, shipping with blind bag variant covers that have caused considerable consternation with damages over the way they were shipped by Penguin Random House. Too much slipping and sliding from those blind bags, it seems. Well, there may be even more consternation if you find one of the sketch variant covers drawn by Kevin Feige, previously mentioned on Bleeding Cool, all bashed up in a box. But possibly even more if you get one with a Doctor Doom or Iron Man sketch cover drawn by Robert Downey Jr. There will be four copies, across the half million copies available… and they look like this… before they've been bashed around inside a shipping box, of course.

VVD on the Doctor Doom sketches, that's Victor Von Doom, of course… say maybe Marvel could hire Downey as an artist going forward? You know, if he's looking for work? Ultimate Endgame #1 is published tomorrow from Marvel Comics. Damages willing, that is.

Ultimate Endgame #1 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!