Fantagraphics Republish Lost Marvel Comic, Tower of Shadows, in April

Fantagraphics republish Lost Marvel comic,Tower of Shadows in their April 2025 solicits, with Neal Adams, Jim Steranko, Barry Windsor-Smith

Fantagraphics is the latest publisher to get a Marvel Comics license, this time for delving deep into Marvel's back catalogue and digging out what they would love to publish but that Marvel itself has no interest in. That includes Stan Lee's Snafu, the Atlas Comics library, and Lost Marvels launching for Free Comic Book Day in May. But the actual Lost Marvel's first volume will appear in Fantagraphics' April 2025 solicits and solicitions, with Tower Of Shadows, with work by Neal Adams, Jim Steranko, Barry Windsor-Smith, John Buscema, Gene Colan, Wally Wood, Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, John Romita, Johnny Craig, Marie Severin, Gerry Conway, Bernie Wrightson, and more. It's part of Fantagraphics' April 2025 solicits and solicitations, including a collection of Wally Wood's science fiction work in Spawn Of Venus, and at the opposite end, Kayla E's debut graphic novel Precious Rubbish.

LOST MARVELS HC VOL 01 TOWER OF SHADOWS

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUL247645

(W) Neal Adams, Jim Steranko, Barry Windsor-Smith

The never-collected horror anthology series featuring stories by Jim Steranko, Neal Adams, Barry Windsor-Smith, Stan Lee, John Buscema, and other Silver Age masters.

In 1969, with its revolutionary superhero line well established, Marvel took a chance on the kind of supernatural, EC-style anthology series that had been banned since the formation of the Comics Code in the 1950s. Tower of Shadows featured a staggering array of artists and writers, including Neal Adams, Jim Steranko, Barry Windsor-Smith, John Buscema, Gene Colan, Wally Wood, Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, John Romita, Johnny Craig, Marie Severin, Gerry Conway, and Bernie Wrightson, to name a few. Freed from the conventions of the superhero adventure, these creators brought their storytelling skills to a more quietly sinister genre, producing atmospheric gems of twisted suspense and sardonic horror.

Not only do these nine issues feature Marvel's best creators working at their peak, but Tower of Shadows is one of the lost, never-collected Marvels. In the first of a new series of Lost Marvels, Fantagraphics and Marvel join forces to introduce these pages to a new generation of readers and restore this series to its rightful place in comics history. This gorgeous volume brings every Tower of Shadows story and cover to life in vivid color and features background and analysis by comics journalist Michael Dean.

In Shops: 4/30/2025

SPAWN OF VENUS AND OTHER STORIES HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUL247652

(W) Wallace Woods, Al Feldstein, Ray Bradbury

The ultimate collection of Wallace Wood's finest science fiction stories. Includes Wood's "My World," adaptations of three classics by Ray Bradbury, a "lost" 3-D story – and a story rejected by the Comics Code, restored and published here for the first time.

This mouth-watering collection features the finest (and rarest!) science fiction stories Wallace Wood ever drew – more than two dozen! Wood's meticulously detailed, genre-defining brushwork introduces you to breathtaking planetary vistas, terrifying aliens, and sleek rocket ships surging with the power to conquer the stars.

Our title story is a rarity that never appeared in any EC comic. Written and drawn for a 3-D comic that was canceled before it could be printed, we present it here in easy-on-the-eyes 2-D. Then, Wood's most iconic story, "My World" is a stunning showcase of the preternatural talent and technique he brought to all his stories. Also included are his trilogy of Ray Bradbury adaptations – "Home to Stay," "There Will Come Soft Rains…" and "Mars Is Heaven!" – plus "He Walked Among Us," a "what if…?" variation on Bradbury's "The Man" from The Illustrated Man.

But that's not all! An incredible science fiction bonus: Al Feldstein wrote many stories of people reaching from the beyond to right a wrong, but with this volume, in a twist worthy of the best of EC, he does the same himself! In 1955, the Comics Code rejected the second page of "You, Rocket" and forced EC to completely rewrite and redraw it. When the original art for that rejected page was rediscovered, one panel was missing. But Feldstein, in a middle-finger gesture to the Code and its heavy-handed censorship, wrote a new panel, restoring "You, Rocket" to what it was always meant to be. Sadly, he passed away before his final EC writing assignment was published. But here it is now, for the first time anywhere. Justice from beyond the grave.

26 stories in all, most scripted by EC legend Al Feldstein, plus in-depth commentary by EC experts Thommy Burns, Grant Geissman, and Jon Gothold. The Spawn Of Venus And Other Stories is the ultimate EC Wallace Wood science fiction collection.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

PRECIOUS RUBBISH HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUL247646

(W) Kayla E. (A / CA) Kayla E.

A landmark graphic novel debut and groundbreaking work of trauma recollection told in the style of post-war children's comics.

"If an exorcism can ever be slow and quiet, then every panel I've finished has felt something like an exorcism. The gutters give me space to make sense of things: to connect dots and close gaps. To remember." Kayla E.'s Precious Rubbish is an experimental graphic memoir drawn in a style that references the aesthetics of mid-century children's comics and tells the story of a childhood shaped by maternal emotional dysregulation, rural poverty, and incest. The author's childhood is portrayed as a collection of short-form comics and gag panels punctuated by interactive elements like paper dolls, satirical advertisements, games, and puzzles.

While the work is concerned with violence and a particularly Texan brand of Pentecostal fanaticism, it is presented in a playful visual language with a deadpan humor that elevates the material beyond mere graphic memoir. Precious Rubbish is a landmark work of comics storytelling and graphic medicine.

The debut graphic novel from artist Kayla E., Precious Rubbish asks the reader to do the extratextual work of filling out narrative gaps, which mirrors the challenge of trauma recollection. The reader is invited to co-labor in the meaning-making process, an exercise that facilitates an intimacy (between the author, the subject, and the reader) that is at once horrifying and hilarious.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

SRP: 0

CABBIE HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUL247639

(W) Marti Riera Ferrer (A / CA) Marti Riera Ferrer

The countercultural cult Spanish graphic novel The Cabbie, inspired by the social critique of Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver and the style of Chester Gould's Dick Tracy, is complete in English for the first time! Coupling the grand guignol morality of Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver with the squashed black-and-white perspectives and grotesque human physiognomy (and humanity) that defines Chester Gould's Dick Tracy, Mart 's The Cabbie (starring the eponymous "hero" known only as the Cabbie) was first published in installments in 1980s Spain, a product of a life lived under, and coming out of, Franco's fascist dictatorship. In Volume One (initially published in 2011), the Cabbie's father's coffin is stolen in an act of vengeance for the Cabbie's vigilantism – right after his mother tells him his inheritance is inside! Cabbie takes to the mean streets in a quest to find it. In Volumes Two and Three (both never available in English), Cabbie runs the gauntlet of mad science, dog races where the dogs chase humans, evil millionaires, presidents, and popes in addition to every nightmare scenario imaginable. Ultra-violent, ultra profane, and ultra vicious, The Cabbie is filled with scummy noir characters exaggerated to the absolute limit – and the worst of them all might be the titular Cabbie, precisely because, not unlike Travis Bickle, he sees himself as a force for good. There have been various incomplete English editions over the last four decades, but this is the definitive Cabbie saga published in English for the first time, complete with "extras," including a cover gallery!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

HONORIA HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUL247642

(W) Janice Shapiro (A / CA) Janice Shapiro

Honoria, the daughter of Sara and Gerald Murphy, who invented the literary "summer on the Riviera" in the 1920s, is used to her parents' endless parties with such luminaries as Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, at their splendid house at Cap d'Antibes. When sheltered and unsophisticated Ida visits for a summer, Honoria becomes both her mentor and tormentor, as well as her role model and, finally, her friend. When Ida is sent away for the summer to stay with the Murphys – friends of her father, but also of Zelda and Scott Fitzgerald – she travels from New York to France and, unknowingly, into the artistic epicenter of 1929. There, she meets their haughty, sullen, and precocious daughter, Honoria, and wonders if she can be friends with the prettiest girl in the whole world. In the "perfect inverted world" of adults, one of constant play and leisure – and inebriation, of course – it's the children who most acutely perceive the pervasive unhappiness bubbling beneath the surface gaiety. Achingly sad and effortlessly funny, full of the kind of youthful sincerity unclouded by pretenses of age, short story writer and cartoonist Janice Shapiro's debut graphic novel, Honoria, is the complex story of the education of two young girls who have started moving slowly into womanhood.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

DISNEY MASTERS HC VOL 26 WALT DISNEYS DONALD DUCK TALES ANDO

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUL247657

(W) Marco Rota

Charge into Donald Duck's past life as his own Arthurian ancestor: brave British commander Andold Wild Duck! Outrageous Viking battles lie ahead, in beloved comics epics by fan-favorite artist Marco Rota! It's Donald Duck's fierce ancestor-played by Donald himself-versus evil medievals in a much-requested miniseries! When Viking raids capture half of Scotland, it's up to Commander Andold "Wild Duck" Temerary, his super-strong knightly pal Little Bo, and his brainy fiancée Lady Aydis to keep the peace. But with cursed runestones, lurking longboats, and barbarians at the gates, our heroes better grab their swords and shields! Along with four awesome Andold epics-some new to North America! -this Viking-size collection includes modern-day Donald and Uncle Scrooge thrills and spills, including manic McDuck treasure hunts and "Commuter Crisis" … the tale of Duckburg's most ridiculous rush hour!

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

SQUEAK CHATTER BARK TP

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUL247653

(W) Ali Fitzgerald (A / CA) Ali Fitzgerald

In this charming middle-grade graphic novel, 11-year-old Hazel McCrimlisk's scientist parents are kidnapped inside the ecosphere they live and work in. Can Hazel and her friends find them in time? Hazel and her parents live an idyllic life in a treehouse in the PAW (Perfect Animal Worlds) Biosphere among a series of ecologically controlled environments populated by genetically created and enhanced animals and flora. As scientists working for PAW, together with founder Dr. Henry Nimick, the McCrimlisk's mission is to create a world that will usher in an era of "good evolution", populated with animals and plants that can transform pollution and other environmental hazards to make the region clean and habitable. But one foggy night, Hazel's parents are suddenly kidnapped. With the help of her animal friends Chimi (a multilingual toucan), Nina (a pet-sized elephant who exhibits super-strength), and her human friend (comics lover and mythology expert) Alex, Hazel tracks clues throughout the various biodomes and climates uncovering what happened to her parents and leading her to… a monster?!? Author Ali Fitzgerald charmingly wrote, drew, lettered, and colored this book featuring an imaginative setting rich with detail and an expressive brush-pen style with a good sense of personality and motion. Her colorful, anthropomorphic characters are bright and funny sleuths alongside Hazel as they follow the clues together. Filled with puns and hijinks, readers will delight in this mystery with an ecological message.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

SKIN HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUL247651

(W) Sabien Clement, Mieke Versyp

This lyrical graphic novel paints a captivating portrait of two women in search of themselves. Feeling adrift after her daughter leaves the nest, Rita makes the audacious move to model nude for a live drawing class. There, she meets Esther, an artist who sees beyond the superficial and captures people's true essences in her drawings. The two connect as kindred spirits, and their unexpected, yet endearing relationship teaches them to accept their eccentricities and feel comfortable in their own skin. Skin is the striking debut graphic novel by writer Mieke Versyp and illustrator Sabien Clement. In this seamless collaboration, poetic turns of phrase pair with impressionistic watercolors, creating a tangible intimacy between words and imagery. Keen observation and dynamic artistry combine to tell a tender story of the human condition, as playful and devastating as life itself.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

FANAGRAPHICS UNDERGROUND SINCEREST FORM OF PARODY (NEW PTG)

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

FEB251615

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS

A collection of the best of Mad comics in a single, outrageously funny volume – now in a new and improved printing with an oversized format!

When Mad became a surprise hit as a comic book in 1953 (after the early issues lost money) other comics publishers were quick to jump onto the bandwagon, eventually bringing out a dozen imitations with titles like FLIP, WHACK, NUTS, CRAZY, WILD, RIOT, EH, UNSANE, BUGHOUSE, and GET LOST. The Sincerest Form of Parody collects the best and the funniest material from these comics, including parodies of movies (20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, From Here To Eternity), TV shows (What's My Line, The Late Show), comic strips (Little Orphan Annie, Rex Morgan), novels (I, the Jury), plays (Come Back, Little Sheba), advertisements (Rheingold Beer, Charles Atlas), classic literature ("The Lady or the Tiger"), and history (Pancho Villa). Some didn't even try for parody, but instead published odd, goofy, off-the-wall stories.

These earnest copiers of Mad realized that Will Elder's cluttered "chicken fat" art was a good part of Mad's success, and these pages are densely packed with all sorts of outlandish and bizarre gags that make for hours of amusing reading. The "parody comics" are uniquely "'50s," catching the popular culture zeitgeist through a dual lens: not only reflecting fifties culture through parody but also being themselves typical examples of that culture (in a way that Harvey Kurtzman's Mad was not).

This unprecedented volume collects over 30 of the best of these crazy, undisciplined stories, all reprinted from the original comics in full color. Editor John Benson (who wrote the annotations for the first complete Mad reprints and interviewed Mad editor Harvey Kurtzman in depth several times over the years) also provides expert, profusely illustrated commentary and background, including comparisons of how different companies parodied the same subject. Artists represented include Jack Davis, Will Elder, Norman Maurer, Carl Hubbell, William Overgard, Jack Kirby, Dick Ayers, Bill Everett, Al Hartley, Ross Andru and Mike Esposito, Hy Fleischman, Jay Disbrow, Howard Nostrand, and Bob Powell.

Casual comics readers are probably familiar with the later satirical magazines that continued to be published in the '60s and '70s, such as Cracked and Sick, but the comics collected in this volume were imitations of the Mad comic book, not the magazine, and virtually unknown among all but the most die-hard collectors.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

FANAGRAPHICS UNDERGROUND BEES THE WOMEN WHO ROCKED LITHUANIA

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

FEB251616

(W) Akvile Maqicduste (A / CA) Akvile Maqicduste

In 1965, inspired by The Beatles, Lithuanian musician J?rat? Dineikait? founded a rock band called The Bees. This spirited ensemble of six women toured throughout the Soviet Union during the '60s and '70s – turning heads with their blue jeans, mop-tops, and modern rock sound. For these women, taking the stage was at once an electrifying expression of their artistry and an audacious political act.

Based on interviews with J?rat? herself, this graphic novel vividly captures episodes of the group's lived experiences – from thrilling performances to chilling encounters with the KGB. An authentic portrayal of a fascinating true history little known outside of Lithuania, The Beesis adapted with vibrant colors and a charmingly handcrafted style by cartoonist Akvil? Magicdusté. This edition also features a photo gallery with period snapshots of the band in action, plus a playlist of their original songs!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

