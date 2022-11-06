Fantastic Four #1 Preview: Stuck in the Past

Ben and Alicia are trapped by one of the strongest forces in comics in this preview of Fantastic Four #1… nostalgia!

Fantastic Four #1

by Ryan North & Iban Coello, cover by Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" It's the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they're already in a ton of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born… That's been going on since before they were born… That's been going on since before they were born…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.16"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620289800111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620289800116 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 JS CAMPBELL RETRO ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620289800117 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 COELLO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620289800118 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 ALEX ROSS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620289800119 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 ALEX ROSS COVER B – $4.99 US

75960620289800121 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 ARTHUR ADAMS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620289800131 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 NOTO X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620289800141 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 BLANK VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620289800151 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620289800161 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 FRANK MILLER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620289800171 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 KIRBY HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620289800181 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 JS CAMPBELL ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620289800191 – FANTASTIC FOUR 1 JS CAMPBELL VIRGIN ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $4.99 US

