Fantastic Four To Reveal What Actually Happened At Marvel In February

Spoilers for this week's Fantastic Four #3 ahead. You have been warned. Because everyone in Marvel Comics seems to have big secrets. But one by one it seems that this is the year that they will be revealed. In March, Marvel Comics promises to reveal whatever it was that Peyter Parker as Spider-Man did six months ago which got everyone riled up and that left a big crater as a result.

We still don't know what it was he did that was so bad. But Mary Jane Watson had left him and moved in with Paul and became a mother to two kids.

And the Human Torch went and got rather angry about it all, something that has been stolen from them in the process.

Well, the Fantastic Four seem to have done something very, very bad as well, destroying Reed Richards' fortune, destroying the Baxter Building in New York City and the neighbouring buildings, leaving a molten crater… so maybe the Human Torch is being a little hypocritical there.

Then Iron Man looks to have done something very bad that has seen him accused of murder. Seems that his laboratory in the basement of his brownstone building in New York…

…has gone a little explodey.

And someone in the building, or a nearby one, died.

Which has seen Tony Stark accused of murder, defended by Jennifer Walters…

And attacked by Hope Summers. Maybe they were a mutant?

But to be fair, lot of things in New York have been exploding and being blamed on superheroes, with the readers left to join the dots. But we have found out what happened ith Iron Man, March will bring us answers for Spider-Man and as for the Fantastic Four? This week's issue promises answers…

… but only next issue in February! Looks like all these mysteries are getting resolved in early 2023. And leaving Mister Fantastic and Tony Stark penniless. Peter Parker has mostly always been that way of course…

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221088

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" The Human Torch is alone in New York, trying to survive in a city that hates and fears-well, mostly him specifically. There's just one thing for Johnny to do: Adopt an all-new secret identity and take an all-new job nobody else wants! But when things at work heat up, Johnny discovers that while you can forget the past, that doesn't mean it'll stay buried…and has to decide if there're certain things that the Human Torch can't let himself do! Also! In this issue, Johnny Storm fights a tornado!

Rated T+In Shops: Jan 04, 2023 SRP: $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #4

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220955

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" No more four-shadowing: What REALLY happened back in New York is finally revealed! But it's still affecting matters here in the present, where Ben and Alicia's lives hang in the balance… and it'll take more than a reunion to save them. Plus: alien invaders from another galaxy! The four are finally back together… Hope they survive the experience! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99