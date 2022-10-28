Fantasy Quality Assurance Manga In Kodansha January 2023 Solicits

Oh, I love the sound of this. Quality Assurance In Another World, a manga series by Masamichi Sato, being published by Kodansha in their January 2023 solicits, but actually out in April 2023. And about quality assurance operatives who keep a check on fantasy environments… Kodansha is the biggest print manga publisher in the world, who republish their manga as part of Penguin Random House in the USA for the English-speaking market, including the Vertical imprint. Here are the Kodansha and Vertical January 2023 solicits and solicitations mostly for April, but a few other months as well.

QUALITY ASSURANCE IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 01

(W) Masamichi Sato

You think you're living a quiet life in the countryside. Then, one day, a dragon shows up, and everything changes-not because of the fire-breathing serpent, but because of Haga, the man who shows up and "debugs" the situation. Can it be that your life is nothing like what you thought? And what, exactly, is "QA?" A thrilling isekai action fantasy from a fresh, new perspective!

BLUE LOCK GN VOL 06

(W) Muneyuki Kaneshiro (A) Yusuke Nomura

After Isagi and the rest of Team Z clear the first selection round, they split up to face the second selection individually. Waiting beyond the first door is Blue Lock Man, a cutting-edge goalkeeping AI system. A new group of incredible strikers and shocking rules await Isagi in the second selection round!

BREAK OF DAWN GN

(W) Tetsuya Imai (A / CA) Tetsuya Imai

The coming-of-age manga that inspired the anime film from the acclaimed screenwriter Dai Sato (Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex)! It's the year 2038, but more importantly, it's summer. A little boy named Yuma is obsessed with the impending return of the Arville Comet. Then, one day, he sneaks onto the roof of an apartment building and finds something even more amazing-something not from this world. Now Yuma and his friends, and his hovering autopet Nanako, must work together to uncover a secret that's slumbered in the Earth for years, as dawn breaks over a new era for him and for humanity!

CARDCAPTOR SAKURA CLEAR CARD GN VOL 13

(W) Clamp (A / CA) Clamp

Clear Card picks up right where Cardcaptor Sakura left off, with Sakura and Syaoran starting junior high school. With the Final Judgment passed, Sakura thinks school life will be quiet, but then all her cards suddenly turn blank! The mysterious new power she discovers will change how she thinks about her powers…

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 22

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Hiro Mashima

A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, "That's a dragon." The fact that he's joking isn't important. What's important is the look of wonder on the boy's face… and the galaxy-spanning adventure that's about to take place! Join Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master) once more as he takes to the stars for another thrilling saga!

FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST GN VOL 12

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Atsuo Ueda

Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest"-a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy… and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!

FIRE FORCE GN VOL 32

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

The city of Tokyo is in the grip of a reign of terror! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. But the team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

GO GO LOSER RANGER GN VOL 04 (MR)

(W) Negi Haruba (A / CA) Negi Haruba

Thirteen years ago, an evil army of mysterious alien monsters invaded the Earth, but the great protectors of mankind-the Divine Dragon Rangers-rose up to stop them! To this day, the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance as the fierce struggle continues to unfold! Or does it? In truth, the evil aliens were subjugated within the first year, and they've now become nothing more than clowns forced to act out their continuous defeat every week for the entertainment of the masses. They're not real villains, being forced to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush. But one of the aliens has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the strongest might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all from the inside!

HEROIC LEGEND OF ARSLAN GN VOL 17

(W) Yoshiki Tanaka (A / CA) Hiromu Arakawa

Arslan is the teenaged prince of the ancient kingdom of Pars who doesn't seem to have what it takes to be a great ruler like his father, Andragoras III. A fateful encounter with a slave from the neighboring country of Lusitania leads Arslan to question the world outside of the royal capital's walls but before he can indulge his curiosity, war breaks out. Arslan is rushed off to his first war, only to see his kingdom crumble in front of his eyes. This series of events leads the young Arslan on a journey to reclaim his lost kingdom.

I WAS REINCARNATED AS 7TH PRINCE GN VOL 05

(W) Kenkyo (A / CA) Yosuke Kokuzawa

In his previous life, Lloyd only wished to study magic, but his status as a commoner lead him to an unfortunate end. After being ruthlessly done in by the very magic he so desperately desired to master, Lloyd opens his eyes to an amazing new existence as the 7th prince of the Kingdom of Saloum. This time, he's been born with unmatched magical potential! With a new lease on life, and the resources to grasp his greatest dream in the palm of his hand, Lloyd sets out to finally achieve what he's always yearned for: study magic to his heart's content! There's only one small problem… he's barely 10 years old! How is anyone going to take him seriously like this?

ICEBLADE SORCERER SHALL RULE WORLD GN VOL 05

(W) Nana Mikoshiba (A / CA) Norihito Sasaki

A commoner from the countryside, Ray White finds himself surrounded by the children of aristocrats at Arnold Academy of Magic. Fortunately, he quickly befriends the talented daughter of a noble house, a half-elf short on self-confidence, and a friendly musclehead. Together, the four take on their first practical test in the Kafka Forest. But hey, wait! How did a seemingly talentless commoner like Ray get into Arnold Academy in the first place…?

INTERVIEWS WITH MONSTER GIRLS GN VOL 12

(W) Petos (A / CA) Petos

Monsters of legend walk among us, going by the name "demi-humans." Ever since he's discovered the "demis," one young man has become obsessed with them. So when he gets a job as a teacher at a high school for demi-girls, it's a dream come true! But these girls have all the problems normal teenagers have, on top of their supernatural conditions. How will he handle a classroom full of them?

LDK GN VOL 18 (MR)

(W) Ayu Watanabe (A / CA) Ayu Watanabe

Aoi continues to hide her relationship and secret living arrangement with Shusei. Their love nest now includes Shusei's cousin, Leon. The three of them live together to convince Leon that Aoi is worthy of being Shusei's girlfriend. Tensions mount at home while the competitive spirit extends to their school's cultural festival where students vie for top rankings and social clout. Leon continues to capture the hearts of all the girls-but there's one special person who eludes him. Can Aoi reckon with her true feelings and manage what has truly become a love triangle? Includes volumes 19 and 20.

LIFE LESSONS WITH URAMICHI ONIISAN GN VOL 04

(W) Gaku Kuze (A) Gaku Kuze

Uramichi is a 31-year-old host on a kids' show who leads exercise routines and teaches life lessons colored by one main theme: Adulthood sucks. Alongside mascots played by a couple of bushy-tailed twentysomethings and a singing duo whose music embodies the notion of being kicked while you're down, Uramichi wades through the misery of working life, one sardonic comment at a time…

NORAGAMI OMNIBUS GN VOL 05

(W) Adachitoka (A / CA) Adachitoka

Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish shrine of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school. Collects volumes 13-15.

PARASYTE COLOR COLL HC VOL 04 (MR)

(W) Hitoshi Iwaaki (A / CA) Hitoshi Iwaaki

They arrive in silence, out of dark skies. They infest human hosts and consume them. And they are everywhere. They are Parasites: alien creatures who must invade and take control of human hosts to survive. Once they have infected their victims, they can twist their hosts's bodies into any abominable shapes they choose: craniums splitting to reveal mouths of sharp teeth, batlike wings erupting from backs, blades tearing through soft hands. But most have chosen to conceal their lethal purposes behind ordinary human faces. No one knows their secret, except an ordinary high school student. Shinichi managed to stop the infestation of his body by an alien parasite, but can he find a way to warn humanity of the horrors to come?

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 18 (MR)

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A / CA) Reiji Miyajima

In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too…

SAVING 80K GOLD IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 01

(W) FUNA (A) Keisuke Motoe

After growing up an orphan, Mitsuha has a healthy respect for money and a desire to live well-at least, until she dies after being pushed off a cliff. Waking up in a strange fantasy world, Mitsuha narrowly survives an encounter with a pack of wolves, then realizes she has the power to move between this world and the real one. A lesser person might embark on heroic adventures-Mitsuha instead immediately recognizes the lucrative possibilities of her new situation and heads out to buy an arsenal of modern weapons. Her goal: to acquire 80,000 gold and the life of leisure she's always dreamed of!

SEVEN DEADLY SINS OMNIBUS GN VOL 09 (RES)

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A) Nakaba Suzuki

The Grizzly Sin, King, is alive! Unfortunately, King not only refuses to help Meliodas, he declares Ban as his mortal enemy for having attained eternal life at the cost of the life of his sister Elaine. During a gripping confrontation between King and Ban, the fearsomely skilled Holy Knight Gila comes bearing startling disaster and devastation! This book includes volumes 25-27 of The Seven Deadly Sins manga, in a special, large size.

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS APOCALYPSE GN VOL 05 (JUL2286

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A) Nakaba Suzuki

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds… after all, it's his destiny!

SHANGRI LA FRONTIER GN VOL 05

(W) Katarina (A / CA) Ryosuke Fuji

Having survived a fierce attack by one of the Shangri-La Frontier PK clans, Sunraku goes into the fighting ring against ten powerful monsters as part of a unique scenario. He barely escapes with his life, only to then receive an invitation from his gamer friend Pencilgon to help her take down a unique monster known as Wethermon the Tombguard. With Wethermon still undefeated by any of the game's 30 million players, Sunraku may have bitten off more than he can chew!

SHIKIMORIS NOT JUST A CUTIE GN VOL 12

(W) Keigo Maki (A / CA) Keigo Maki

Shikimori and Izumi are high school sweethearts. They hold hands walking home from school, they flirt in the halls, they tease each other. But Shikimori knows what she wants, and how to get it, and she can turn from cutie to cool in an instant.

SOMETHINGS WRONG WITH US GN VOL 14

(W) Natsumi Ando (A / CA) Natsumi Ando

Following in her mother's footsteps, Nao became a traditional Japanese sweets maker, and at 21, she's about to take the industry by storm. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare… It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush-the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. Since Tsubaki has no clue who she is, she seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure.

TSUGUMI PROJECT GN VOL 01

(W) ippatu

In the western Pacific Ocean floats an island archipelago, cut off from the world and full of mysteries: scientific secrets that some believe are best forgotten, decaying monuments to an era of human decadence two centuries gone, and strange, radioactive monsters that tear apart any human beings foolish enough to set foot there. Its name, spoken only in whispers: Japan. It's illegal to go near this dangerous place-but, after being torn from his family and convicted on a false charge, that's exactly where Leon has been sent. An experienced soldier of fortune, Leon is tasked with retrieving a powerful weapon called Tsugumi. Can they stay alive long enough to find this Tsugumi? Just what the hell is it, anyway, if that's even the right question? And does it have anything to do with the quiet, brutal girl with taloned feet who swoops in to save Leon's life?

WANDANCE GN VOL 06

(W) Coffee (A) Coffee

Kaboku Kotani is starting high school, and he plans to do what he's always done: go along with his friends, keep quiet, and not to draw too much attention to himself. After all, it's hard enough to get by with a stutter like his-why make things worse by standing out from the crowd? But then he sees another first-year, Hikari Wanda, dancing like no one is watching-or like she doesn't care who sees her. It makes Kaboku wonder: Could he reach that same freedom? To find his way to Wanda, he does something he never thought he could: He joins the dance club. After all, every routine begins with a single step, right?

BLOOD ON TRACKS GN VOL 13 (MR)

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A / CA) Shuzo Oshimi

Ordinary middle school student Seiichi Osabe receives love and care from his mother Seiko. Until one summer an incident changes the family dynamic forever. This is a story of a mother's love that has gone too far….

KATANAGATARI SC NOVEL VOL 03

(W) Koji Suzuki (A) Koji Suzuki

From the pen of the author of the legendary Monogatari novels! The basis of an animated series, Katanagatari brings to life a swordless "swordsman" and a self-described "schemer" who embark on a quest to obtain twelve peculiar masterpiece blades.

SAVING 80K GOLD IN ANOTHER WORLD L NOVEL VOL 01

(W) FUNA

One day Mitsuha falls off a cliff and is tranported to a medievel Europe type world! After a near death encounter with a pack of wolves, she then realizes that she's able to transport between two worlds- this one and her own. Taking advantage of this ability, Mitsuha decides to live in both worlds and calculates that she'll need 80,000 gold coins to be able to retire! Mitsuha now has to come up with different ways to collect her gold coins!

WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL IRUMA KUN GN VOL 01

(W) Osamu Nishi

Iruma Suzuki has always been eager to please, even at the cost of his well-being. Worst yet, he's the son of two selfish parents who end up selling him to a demon. Thanks to their totally irresponsible actions, Iruma has found himself living in the Netherworld, where he must live and attend school as the grandson of an older demon. Luckily, his new, doting grandfather is there to help, but Iruma will have to figure out how to blend in with his demonic classmates or risk getting eaten. All he needs to do is subjugate rival classmates, summon familiars, and do other typical demon things while never revealing that he's human… Piece of cake, right?

WITCHCRAFT WORKS GN VOL 17

(W) Ryu Mizunagi (A / CA) Ryu Mizunagi

Takamiya Honoka is just an ordinary high school student who sits next to Kagari Ayaka, the "Princess" of the school, and has never said a word to her. However, one day when Takamiya's life is put in danger, Kagari arrives to his rescue and it's revealed that Kagari is what is known as a Workshop Witch within the city and Takamiya is under her protection….

AM I ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST L NOVEL VOL 02

(W) Ai Takahashi, Sai Sumimori

The original light novel series of the popular isekai manga! To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing… but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart-or Hart to his new friends-must find his way through a dangerous world… but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

