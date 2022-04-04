Faraway: The Moon Festival, by Jeremy Melloul & Renan Nuche from IDW

Faraway: The Moon Festival, is the first book of a debut middle-grade graphic novel series by Jeremy Melloul and by Renan Nuche. Faraway tells a story "about grief and living with loss, Corin, a young explorer hoping to discover a way into the Spirit World to find her lost brother, arrives in the town of Cascadia two days before its once-in-a-generation Moon Festival, during which a portal to the Spirit World will open." Megan Brown at IDW acquired Faraway: The Moon Festival, to be published in the summer of 2024. Jeremy Melloul and Renan Nuche were unagented, but they would like to change that now.

Jeremy Melloul is a science-fiction and fantasy writer in Los Angeles, California, raised between France, LA, and Israel. In addition to writing for film and TV, Jeremy is a professional, Eisner-nominated, translator in the comic book industry who was worked on over 80 titles. He's also a content creator in the roleplaying game space, producing content for the Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master's Guild and clients like Cartoon Network/Adult Swim. He tweeted about the news, saying "So excited to announce that the graphic novel I've been working on since 2015(!) was picked up by the awesome @megan_mb at IDW! Renan and I have poured so much into FARAWAY and we are beyond excited to eventually get to share it! Our debut book!!" Renan Nuche is an illustrator and concept artist, living in Brazil. Here's a look at Faraway from 2017!

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.