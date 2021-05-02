FCBD Preview: John Patrick Green's Investigators – Ants In Pants

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including a preview of a preview, with the fourth volume of John Patrick Green's Investigators, Ants In Pants, from First: Second.

FCBD 2021 INVESTIGATORS ANTS IN PANTS SNEAK PEEK

FIRST SECOND BOOKS

APR210005

(W) John Patrick Green (A/CA) John Patrick Green

Get a sneak peek at book 4 in the bestselling InvestiGators series! With agent Brash trapped in a mysterious coma, the technicians at S.U.I.T. have designed the ultimate replacement: RoboBrash! This high-tech replica has been programmed with all of the original Brash's crime-fighting skills and knowhow-but it seems he's got a few bugs in his system! Will Mango and his new partner be enough to stop the giant ants that are on a rampage in the city? Orchestrated by the spaced-out villain, Maestronaut, and Houdino, the dinosaur escape artist, it seems criminals are certainly upping the ANT-e! Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), usually taking place on the first Saturday of May, is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers into independent comic book stores. Retailer Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California, brainstormed the event in his "Big Picture" column in the August 2001 issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and is coordinated by the industry's single large distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. The event has spread to countries in Asia, Europe, and Australia.