Fear State is Coming Any Second Now in Batman #111 [Preview]

Batman #111 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday as the Fear State event is about to begin. No, really. It's totally going to being any second now! The wait is almost over. It says so right in the solicit, god dammit! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #111

DC Comics

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Mayor Nakano announces a crackdown on masked vigilantes just as the Magistrate moves against the Unsanity Collective. Batman attempts to avert a bloodbath, while the Scarecrow makes his final move…Fear State is about to begin! Backup: Ghost-Maker faces his most gruesome adversary yet…the horrific Razorline!

