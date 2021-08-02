Fear State is Coming Any Second Now in Batman #111 [Preview]

Batman #111 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday as the Fear State event is about to begin. No, really. It's totally going to being any second now! The wait is almost over. It says so right in the solicit, god dammit! Check out the preview below.
BATMAN #111
DC Comics
0621DC069
0621DC070 – BATMAN #111 CVR B GABRIELE DELL OTTO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
0621DC071 – BATMAN #111 CVR C LUCIO PARRILLO THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Jorge Jimenez
Mayor Nakano announces a crackdown on masked vigilantes just as the Magistrate moves against the Unsanity Collective. Batman attempts to avert a bloodbath, while the Scarecrow makes his final move…Fear State is about to begin! Backup: Ghost-Maker faces his most gruesome adversary yet…the horrific Razorline!
In Shops: 8/3/2021
SRP: $4.99
