Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: black cat, Fekicia Hardy, mary jane watson

Felicia Hardy & Mary Jane, Black Cat & Venom For March 2026

Felicia Hardy and Mary Jane Watson, Black Cat and Venom back together for 2026

In yesterday's Black Cat #5, part of writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Gleb Melnikov's run, Marvel's greatest super thief found herself in trouble with the law…again. Luckily for Felicia, a certain red-headed superhero is in her corner.

The relationship between Peter Parker's greatest loves has blossomed in recent years, and the pair will reunite this March in Black Cat #7. This time, three's a crowd, because unbeknownst to Black Cat, Mary Jane is currently All-New Venom! Will Felicia be impressed with Mary Jane's turn as a symbiote super hero? Or will Venom cause their unlikely bond to revert back to frenemies? Superstar artist Kaare Andrews spotlights the trio in a bold connecting piece that will be featured as variant covers for BLACK CAT #7 and #8.

Of course, some folks are wary when Kaare Andrews gets closer to Mary Jane Watson… remember Spider-Man Reign?

BLACK CAT #7 – 75960621252100711

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by ADAM HUGES

2-Part Connecting Cover by KAARE ANDREWS – 75960621252100731

BLACK CAT MEETS THE ALL-NEW VENOM…MARY JANE WATSON!

The uncatchable thief teams-up with the sinister symbiote to pull off the most daring and dangerous heist Felicia Hardy's ever attempted! Obstacles to overcome: Time. Space. Mind-melting interdimensional monstrosities. Spider-Man's rogues' gallery. Felicia and Venom's dark and violent past. All in a night's work.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99 On Sale 2/11

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON Art by GLEB MELNIKOV Cover by ADAM HUGES 2-Part Connecting Cover by KAARE ANDREWS – 75960621252100731 BLACK CAT MEETS THE ALL-NEW VENOM…MARY JANE WATSON! The uncatchable thief teams-up with the sinister symbiote to pull off the most daring and dangerous heist Felicia Hardy's ever attempted! Obstacles to overcome: Time. Space. Mind-melting interdimensional monstrosities. Spider-Man's rogues' gallery. Felicia and Venom's dark and violent past. All in a night's work. 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99 On Sale 2/11 BLACK CAT #8

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by ADAM HUGES

2-Part Connecting Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 3/11

"I'm very excited to take on one of the most entertaining and dynamic friendships in the Marvel Universe," Wilson shared. "MJ and Felicia have a unique history together, and as MJ's role in the Spider-verse changes, putting these two characters on the page together is a fantastic storytelling opportunity. Longtime readers will love this. "

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!