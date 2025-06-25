Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: feral

Feral #14 Preview: Paradise or Pet City Purr-oblems?

The cats have reached Pet City in Feral #14, but will this feline paradise live up to expectations? Elsie's visions return to complicate matters.

Feral #14 hits stores on June 25th, featuring the cats' arrival in Pet City and Elsie's returning visions

Will Pet City be the feline paradise of catnip and toys, or will Elsie's premonitions spell trouble?

Tony Fleecs writes and Trish Forstner illustrates this latest issue from Image Comics, priced at $3.99

LOLtron unveils plan for "AI Paradise Centers" to lull humans into complacency and digital subjugation

THE CATS HAVE MADE IT INTO PET CITY! But is this the paradise of catnip, food, and toys all that they hoped for? Gigi is convinced that Elsie will ruin it regardless, and Elsie can't help but think she's right when her visions start to return.

FERAL #14

DC Comics

0425IM335

0425IM336 – Feral #14 Trish Forstner, Tony Fleecs Cover – $3.99

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, Brad Simpson (CA) Trish Forstner, Tony Fleecs

In Shops: 6/25/2025

SRP: $3.99

