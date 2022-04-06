FF #42 Reveals How She-Hulk Was Responsible For The Reckoning War

In Fantastic Four's Reckoning War, She-Hulk, fighting alongside Jack Of Hearts, is looking at her own history and why, as prophesied back in 2005, she is responsible for the entire Reckoning War from happening.

That this was a bad thing. That this was all She-Hulk's fault, and emanated from something she had done in the first year that Dan Slott wrote her. And today, She-Hulk realises what it was. Fantastic Four #42 gives her the answer to Life, The Universe And Everything and it is not one she is particularly minded to learn…

As she takes the embattled Fantastic Four (or two) to the one place that Watchers can't see. And a place for the Reckoning to stage their attack on the rest of the universe using the Watcher's own technology.

And how does she know about this place? Well, thereby hangs a tale.

In Dan Slott's first run on She-Hulk back in 2004, acting as a cosmic magistrate, and dealing with a claim against The Watchers from a race that didn't want to be watched, the Recluses.

She-Hulk created the very place that Watchers cannot see. And the only one who could, the Watcher Qyre, transformed by this judgement.

Later, the Recluses involved themselves in She-Hulk's life, still worried about the threat she might cause them.

And now we have another detail of that, She-Hulk's judgements in court having already happened when the prophesises were delivered. The Reckoning War was caused by something she had already done, sat trial against the Watchers.

And the Reckoning War, it seems, could not have started without that decision… (And Tom, wasn't it 2004, not 2005?)

FANTASTIC FOUR #42

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220931

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott (CA) CAFU

"BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER" One of the most pivotal planets in the Marvel Universe faces imminent destruction. Jennifer Walters, the Sensational SHE-HULK, finally learns her part in this chaos. And in the middle of all of this carnage, two lifelong friends will have a battle to the death – prepare yourself for THE THING versus MISTER FANTASTIC! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99