FF #42 Reveals How She-Hulk Was Responsible For The Reckoning War

Posted on
by
|
Comments

In Fantastic Four's Reckoning War, She-Hulk, fighting alongside Jack Of Hearts, is looking at her own history and why, as prophesied back in 2005, she is responsible for the entire Reckoning War from happening.

Is Dan Slott Finally Getting To Do The Reckoning War at Marvel Comics?
She Hulk #3 (2005)

That this was a bad thing. That this was all She-Hulk's fault, and emanated from something she had done in the first year that Dan Slott wrote her. And today, She-Hulk realises what it was. Fantastic Four #42 gives her the answer to Life, The Universe And Everything and it is not one she is particularly minded to learn…

How She-Hulk Was Responsible For The Reckong War, Revealed In FF
Fantastic Four #42

As she takes the embattled Fantastic Four (or two) to the one place that Watchers can't see. And a place for the Reckoning to stage their attack on the rest of the universe using the Watcher's own technology.

How She-Hulk Was Responsible For The Reckong War, Revealed In FF
Fantastic Four #42

And how does she know about this place? Well, thereby hangs a tale.

Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk
Fantastic Four #42

In Dan Slott's first run on She-Hulk back in 2004, acting as a cosmic magistrate, and dealing with a claim against The Watchers from a race that didn't want to be watched, the Recluses.

How She-Hulk Was Responsible For The Reckong War, Revealed In FF

Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk
She-Hulk #7 (2004)

She-Hulk created the very place that Watchers cannot see. And the only one who could, the Watcher Qyre, transformed by this judgement.

Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk
She-Hulk #7 (2004)

Later, the Recluses involved themselves in She-Hulk's life, still worried about the threat she might cause them.

Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk

Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk
She-Hulk #20

And now we have another detail of that, She-Hulk's judgements in court having already happened when the prophesises were delivered. The Reckoning War was caused by something she had already done, sat trial against the Watchers.

Marvel Makes Luke Cage Mayor Of New York City For 50th Anniversary
Fantastic Four #42

And the Reckoning War, it seems, could not have started without that decision… (And Tom, wasn't it 2004, not 2005?)

How She-Hulk Was Responsible For The Reckong War, Revealed In FF
Fantastic Four #42

FANTASTIC FOUR #42
MARVEL COMICS
JAN220931
(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott (CA) CAFU
"BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER" One of the most pivotal planets in the Marvel Universe faces imminent destruction. Jennifer Walters, the Sensational SHE-HULK, finally learns her part in this chaos. And in the middle of all of this carnage, two lifelong friends will have a battle to the death – prepare yourself for THE THING versus MISTER FANTASTIC! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99

 

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.