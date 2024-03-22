Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: diamond, doctor who, previews

Fifteenth Doctor Who On Next Week's Diamond Previews Catalog Cover

The June 2024 edition of Diamond's monthly Previews catalogue features the new Doctor Who series with the Fifteenth Doctor, from Titan Comics

The June 2024 edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue is in stores from Wednesday, the 27th of March and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning June 2024. Those who are still with Diamond, that is. And a few who, weirdly aren't but still come in through the back door. And on the front cover, the new Doctor Who series with the Fifteenth Doctor, from Titan Comics "The fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday embark on new adventures through time and space in Titan Comics' new Doctor Who series". And on the back cover Diamond Select Toys' Marvel Premier Collection: Weapon H 1/7-Scale Statue, "Unbridled rage and adamantium combine to create a truly unstoppable force for Diamond Select Toys' Marvel Premier Collection: Weapon H 1/7-Scale Statue".

The order form features Magma Comics' Hell's Half Acre, "The Devil comes calling in 1904 Nashville" and on the catalogue spine, "the video game phenomenon makes its comic book debut in Oni Press' Cult of the Lamb".

Gems of the Month from Diamond's Premiere publishers, Boom, Dynamite, Image, Marvel and Titan Comics include:

BOOM! Studios' BRZRKR: A Faceful of Bullets #1, Lawful #1 and Profane #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Lilo & Stitch #626 GN and Vampirella: Dark Reflections #1

Image Comics' Rifters #1 and Falling in Love on the Path to Hell #1

Marvel Comics' Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1

Titan Comics' Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor and High on Life #1

Deluxe Publishers: Among the Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month:

ABLAZE Publishing' The Art of Zombie Makeout Club HC and Happyland Volume 1 GN

Archie Comics' The Wicked Trinity One-Shot

Massive Publishing's The Exiled #1 Massive Exclusive David Mack Virgin Variant and Quested #1 Video Game Homage

Zenescope Entertainment's Fairy Tale Team-Up: Robyn Hood & Van Helsing One-Shot

Previews also features the fifty-fourth edition of Gemstone Publishing's annual Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide features four covers, including a 40th-anniversary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cover by Kevin Eastman, The Shadow by Michael Wm. Kaluta, and connecting covers of Lady Death and Shi ) by Billy Tucci.

