Film Deal for Chris Geary & Simon Lewis' Flesh & Blood Graphic Novel

Chris Geary and Simon Lewis debut new Skin & Bone at Thought Bubble with new movie deal for the graphic novel series, Flesh & Bone

Article Summary Chris Geary & Simon Lewis secure a film deal for the graphic novel series Flesh & Blood.

Skin & Bone debuts at Thought Bubble ahead of its February 2025 release.

David Barron to produce Flesh & Blood movie with Envision Entertainment.

Geary & Lewis continue their collaboration, exploring Scottish Highland horror in Skin & Bone.

Chris Geary and Simon Lewis are to debut their new graphic novel Skin & Bone tomorrow at Thought Bubble in Harrogate in light of a new movie deal for the graphic novel series, Flesh & Bone. This is ahead of its expected February 2025 launch date. Skin & Bone is a 128-page original graphic novel that offers a direct continuation of the harrowing tale about cannibals wreaking havoc in the Scottish Highlands, set against a backdrop of corporate greed and shadowy conspiracies.

The first graphic novel in the series, Flesh & Blood, is being developed as a movie by Envision Entertainment, in conjunction with the British Film Institute (BFI )with David Barron, who produced the Harry Potter series Cinderella and The Legend of Tarzan. Simon Lewis is no stranger to film, as the screenwriter for Four Kids And It, Jet Trash, Tiger House and The Anomaly. Chris Geary is best known for working with David Lloyd on his long-running Aces Weekly digital anthology series.

"Chris and I first met thanks to a shared life-drawing class, which led us to discuss our inspirations and the idea of doing something more meaningful together," says Lewis. "We have a lot in common in terms of the stories we want to tell and the things we like to depict, so continuing this partnership with Skin and Bone seemed like a natural next step. We had this story in mind from the very beginning, and it's great to be in a position to bring it to life as well."

And look! He's definitely here! I just bumped into him in the Majestic Hotel in Harrogate… Skin & Bone will appear in the upcoming Diamond Previews for publication worldwide in February 2025. Or, like me, you can pick one up at Thought Bubble tomorrow at C23 in the Travelling Man Hall.

SKIN & BONE

WHITE HART COMICS

DEC241921

(W) Simon Lewis (A) Chris Geary

The savage Highland cannibals who terrorized her may be dead, but Ruth Saran is still plagued by nightmares. When a crashed lorry reveals a cargo that appears to contain human remains, and a masked stranger whispers, 'It isn't over,' paranoia consumes her. Are there really others? A compulsive search unveils conspiracies far stranger than she ever could have imagined. Supernatural strangeness and gritty conspiracy drama collide in this follow-up to Flesh and Blood, which has been compared to Greg Rucka and Steve Lieber's seminal classic, Whiteout. FLESH AND BLOOD

WHITE HART COMICS

APR241852

(W) Simon Lewis (A/CA) Chris Geary

"A hunger… Hunger like you've never known…" The discovery of a partially eaten corpse on the side of a road relights a smoldering obsession within paramedic Ruth Saran-who killed her husband? Her quest leads her into the Scottish highlands and deep into danger-as she approaches a deadly reckoning with a family of killers who share a strange and grisly secret. British crime drama and supernatural strangeness collide in the first graphic novel from novelist Simon Lewis and artist Chris Geary.In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $32.99

