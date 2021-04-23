Final Copies Of Alan Moore's Cinema Purgatorio Hardcover, Discounted

The Cinema Purgatorio #1 Hardcover was sold by Avatar Press, Bleeding Cool's publisher. as part of its initial crowdfunder and at comic book conventions. As the collection of the Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill strips has hit comic stores (with signed copies at Gosh), the original hardcover of the first issue, alongside new work by Garth Ennis, Kieron Gillen, Christos Gage and Max Brooks is being offered through Diamond Comic Distributors for the first time. Copies of this have sold in the past for up to a hundred dollars on eBay, Avatar Press previously set a retail price at $25, but for these final copies, they have set a suggested retail price of $12.99 – minus the usual retailer discount of course. A copy recently sold on eBay for $33 and is listed on Amazon for a lot more. $13 should be a steal.

Basically, if you want this first appearance of all these characters, from all these creators, it's right here – and probably cheaper than you will be able to find anywhere else. And coming to comic stores in late June…