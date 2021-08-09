Finally, DC Comics To Collect Rachel Pollack's Doom Patrol In Omnibus

To say it was ahead of its time may be quite an understatement. Rachel Pollack took over writing Doom Patrol from Grant Morrison at DC/Vertigo in the mid-nineties, she was the most prominent trans creator of the day, before that was even a consideration, and writing a trans character Coagula as part of the mix, a superhero team that Grant Morrison had established with more queer characters than any other, decades ahead of Young Avengers or the promised JLQ.

In 2017, DC Comics announced that they were going to collect her run for the first time in trade paperback, but then someone at DC Comics decided that would be a bad idea. But there have been a lot of changes at DC Comics this past year or so, and there seems to be no one internal at DC Comics to object to it. And so in June next year, a collection of Rachel Pollack's Doom Patrol in Omnibus, alongside other related works, including Ted McKeever's concluding run as well that picked up on Pollack's plots.

Doom Patrol by Rachel Pollack Omnibus

Rachel Pollack, Linda Medley

07 June 2022 400 pages

Science-fiction author Rachel Pollack brings her unique and inventive sensibility to DC's weirdest super-team! This massive hardcover collects her entire Doom Patrol run for the first time. Starting in 1989, Doom Patrol evolved into something truly bizarre—and brilliant—with some of the most unique ideas in fiction given shape. The book was part of a wave of unbridled creativity that helped inspire the creation of DC's groundbreaking Vertigo imprint, and its impact is still felt today in the HBO Max Doom Patrol original series. In 1993, writer Rachel Pollack took over Doom Patrol from Grant Morrison, and quickly made the title her own—retaining its offbeat spirit while pushing its characters in new directions, and tackling important social issues in the Doom Patrol's thoroughly unconventional way. This hardcover omnibus is the first-ever collection of Pollack's run on Doom Patrol. In these stories, the Doom Patrol must pull themselves together yet again as they move into a bizarre new headquarters, gain two new members and try to cope with the preteen menace known as the Wild Girls! Then, artist Ted McKeever brings his surreal sensibility to the series, bringing it to a fittingly unique conclusion. This volume collects Doom Patrol #64-87, Doom Patrol Annual #2, Totems #1, and Vertigo Jam #1.