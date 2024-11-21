Posted in: Comics, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Diablo, free comic book day

Finally, Diablo Returns To Titan Comics For Free Comic Book Day

Finally, Diablo returns to Titan Comics for Free Comic Book Day as Diablo: Dawn Of Hatred by Cullen Bunn and Daniele Sera

Article Summary Diablo returns with a new comic from Titan Comics after a 7-year hiatus.

Originally announced in 2018, the series faced unexpected delays.

Cullen Bunn and Daniele Sera lead the new Diablo: Dawn Of Hatred.

Free Comic Book Day 2025 features the new Diablo comic release.

It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018 that Titan Comics and Blizzard Entertainment would publish a comic book set in the universe of the role-playing game series Diablo. Written by Marv Wolfman and drawn by Piotr Kowalski, Diablo was to have a four-part miniseries and would follow a group of zealous scholars and crusaders as they discover the true origins of humanity. But after being listed, the November 2018 solicits and solicitations were wiped from existence. This is how it looked then:

DIABLO #1

By Marv Wolfman, Piotr Kowalski, Brad Simpson

Blizzard's beloved video game series blazes its way back onto the comics page!

Zealous crusaders and scholars discover dark secrets about the origins of their world! Will their faith survive these revelations.

Price: $3.99 November 7, 2018

But now, it seems, it is back, with a new creative team, seven years later. It is still from Titan Comics, but now Diablo: Dawn Of Hatred by Cullen Bunn and Daniele Sera. And being given away free on Free Comic Book Day, the 3rd of May, 2025.

Diablo is an action role-playing video game developed by Blizzard North and released by Blizzard Entertainment in 1997, the first installment in the series. Set in the Kingdom of Khanduras in the mortal realm, the player controls a lone hero battling to rid the world of Diablo, the Lord of Terror. Beneath the town of Tristram, the player journeys through randomly generated dungeon levels, ultimately entering Hell in order to face Diablo. The game's success led to several sequels: Diablo II in 2000, Diablo III in 2012, and Diablo IV in 2023. In 2022 a mobile-device-oriented version, Diablo Immortal, was released. And now, after a seven year wait, a comic book series from Titan Comics, launching on Free Comic Book Day 2025.

