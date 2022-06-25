Finally, The Best Of 2000AD In Rebellion September 2022 Solicits

Rebellion is generally a month behind the rest of the publishers listed in Diamond Previews (aside from Titan). What with them being in Britain and all. So in their September 2022 solicits and solicitations we get their comic books to be published in October. So it will only be in October that The Best Of 2000AD will start, originally planned for 2020 before, you know, a certain thing happened. Here are all the Rebellion/2000AD September 2022 solicitations for October 2022 and beyond.

2000 AD JULY 2022 PROG PACK SEPT 2022 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL221851

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Cliff Robinson

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! In Progs 2298-2299, a rogue robot takes on the Mega-City underworld in Judge Dredd: "Sentientoid's Big Idea"; Nolan Blake goes out guns blazing in Skip Tracer: "Valhalla"; Atalia Jaegir is one step closer to getting her hands on a weapon of mass destruction in "Ferox"; a child is kidnapped in folk horror "The Crawly Man"; and Dexter and company reach the final stop in "The End of the Pier Show." Then in Prog 2300 it's a special undead event as a zombie plague infects the whole 2000 AD multiverse! An alternate take on Judgement Day find realities being overrun by ghouls and Rogue Trooper, Sinister Dexter, Strontium Dog are not happy! Prog 2301 is a jumping-on issue, with all new stories starting, including Hershey: The Cold in the Bones by Rob Williams and Simon Fraser, Enemy Earth by Cavan Scott and Luke Horsman, and Chimpsky's Law by Ken Niemand and PJ Holden!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 29.99

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #448 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL221852

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Nick Percival

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Continuing the undead event from 2000 AD Prog 2300, this issue sees Johnny Alpha attempt to recruit allies to take on the zombie menace in stories by Ken Niemand, Leigh Gallagher, Gordon Rennie, Dan Cornwell, Liam Johnson, Conor Boyle, Mike Carroll, Steve Yeowell and more; and in the bagged supplement this month former art editor Robin Smith reveals roughs and sketches behind some of 2000 AD's most iconic covers in an exclusive collection of never-before-seen concept artwork!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 10

BEST OF 2000 AD TP VOL 01 (OF 6) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL221853

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Jamie McKelvie

The ultimate 2000 AD mix-tape has finally arrived! Best of 2000 AD is a landmark series from the cult comic, bursting with our greatest stories for a new generation of readers. In each edition you'll find an explosive new Judge Dredd adventure, fresh essays by prominent popular culture writers, a graphic novel-length feature presentation by global legends and a vintage Dredd case. In this volume: Judge Dredd battles Mutie Block anarchy; Halo Jones escapes in Alan Moore's first masterpiece; humanity is on the Brink in the space murder mystery from Dan Abnett and INJ Culbard; Judge Anderson takes centre stage in the search for Shamballa.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 22.99

2000 AD REGEND TP VOL 04 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL221854

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Ben Willsher

2000 AD's all ages science fiction anthology series is returns with a fourth thrill-powered collection of epic, action packed stories featuring all of your favorite characters and a brand new, exclusive Harlem Heroes strip! Cadet Dredd goes undercover as a renegade runaway! It's the Harlem Heroes versus the Harlem Hellcats in the most dangerous – and deadly – aeroball game Mega-City One's ever seen! Does Chopper have what it takes to evade the Judges and win the Sky Surfing competition? Travel to other dimensions with Jaina and Jacen in 'Splorers! And Judge Anderson is back with another collection of brainbusting puzzles!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 16.99

BADTIME BEDTIME STORIES TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL221858

(W) Leo Baxendale (A / CA) Leo Baxendale

In these explosive, hysterical comics, Dr Jeykll and Mr Snide, Little Miss Muffet and Little Red Riding Hood run wild in chaotic retellings of beloved tales. These anarchic, frenzied comics stories from the pen of Leo Baxendale are arguably the jewel of the British humor comics, beloved by many for their DIY storybook aesthetic when they were originally printed in Monster Fun. Now, in this stunning new collection, the comics are restored to their full glory, while reprinted in a smaller style to retain the intimate feel of the originals. Crammed with gags and hidden details, these Badtime Bedtime Stories are the perfect late night read for kids and grown-ups!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 19.99

JUDGE DREDD BY MICK MCMAHON HC APEX ED (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL221859

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Mick McMahon

The iconic Judge Dredd work of a master artist, from his earliest stories to his groundbreaking work on serials such as "The Cursed Earth" and "The Judge Child," this Apex edition of Mick McMahon's Judge Dredd work shows how his style constantly evolved and helped make him one of the greatest Dredd artists of all time. Featuring high-resolution scans of original artwork, this is a deluxe, over-sized facsimile edition that reproduces McMahon's original art pages at their actual size. Complete stories such as "Frankenstein II," "The Wreath Murders," and "Dream Palace" are published alongside pages from "The Cursed Earth," "The Day the Law Died," "The Judge Child," "The Fink," and "Block Mania." This book ends with a section devoted to his color Dredd work from the early Eighties, including the complete "Pinboing Wizard" and several double page spreads from the legendary "The Vampire Effect."

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 105.99

JUDGE DREDD LEGENDS OF LAW TP (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL221860

(W) John Wagner, Alan Grant (A) Anthony Williams, John Higgins, Brett Anderson (CA) Dave Dorman

Launched in late 1994 to coincide with the release of the 1995 Judge Dredd movie, Legends of The Law was a 13-issue series published by DC comics and initially written by Judge Dredd co-creator John Wagner and his (then) writing partner, Alan Grant. This book collects the first seven issues for the first time since their original publication. The madness and majesty of Mega-City One are perfectly captured in these full-color stories.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 24.99