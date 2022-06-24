Dan Slott's Doctor Who In Titan Comics September 2022 Solicits

Titan Comics is generally a month behind the rest of the publishers listed in Diamond Previews. What with them being in Britain and all. So in their September 2022 solicits and solicitations we get their comic books to be published in October, including the Dan Slott Doctor Who One-Shot he has been waiting to carve out of his Marvel Comics exclusive deal for many years… as well as Gun Honey, Rivers Of London, Blade Runner, Sherlock and Bloodborne. You'll get them eventually!

DOCTOR WHO SPECIAL 2022 ONE SHOT CVR A HUGHES (RES)

TITAN COMICS

JUL221971

(W) Dan Slott (A) Christopher Jones, Matthew Dow Smith, Mike Collins (CA) Adam Hughes

AN EPIC STORY BY EISNER AWARD-WINNING WRITER DAN SLOTT THAT SEES COMPANION MARTHA JONES CAPTURED BY THE INSATIABLE PYROMETHS! HER ONLY HOPE FOR SURVIVAL IS TO KEEP THEM DISTRACTED WITH SENSATIONAL UNTOLD TALES OF THE TENTH DOCTOR FACING OFF AGAINST HIS GREATEST FOES – BOTH CLASSIC AND NEW!

FEATURES A BONUS STORY STARRING THE NINTH DOCTOR AND ROSE TYLER!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 7.99

GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #2 CVR A CHEW (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL221975

JUL221976 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #2 CVR B MOLOCEA (MR) – 3.99

JUL221977 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #2 CVR C COSPLAY (MR) – 3.99

JUL221978 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #2 CVR D HOR KHENG (MR) – 3.99

JUL221979 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #2 CVR E 5 COPY SKETCH INCV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Derrick Chew

2021'S BEST-SELLING NON-PREMIER COMIC IS BACK FOR A BLOCKBUSTER NEW SERIES!

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy…or will she catch a bullet first?

"THE FINEST KIND OF PULP NOIR." ED BRUBAKER

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ATOM BEGINNING GN VOL 02

TITAN COMICS

JUL221980

(W) Osamu Tezuka, Masami Yuuki (A / CA) Tetsuro Kasahara

PREQUEL TO ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL MANGA OF ALL TIME: ASTRO BOY BY OSAMU TEZUKA! ASTRO BOY HAS SPAWNED MULTIPLE ANIME ADAPTATIONS, VIDEO GAMES, AND MORE!

A sci-fi manga about the turbulent lives of two robotics engineering students and their latest revolutionary project: the unassuming yet insanely strong A106, or "Six."

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 12.99

DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS TP VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

JUL221981

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata, Warina Sahadewa (CA) Abigail Harding

FEATURING THE FUGITIVE DOCTOR IN HER COMICS DEBUT!

Working for the mysterious division on a dangerous assignment, the doctor uncovers something insidious afoot. Discover what this doctor was up to before she became the fugitive!

Collects Doctor Who: Origins #1-4 and the Free Comic Book Day 2022 edition.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 17.99

SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #2 CVR A SIMECKOVA

TITAN COMICS

JUL221988

JUL221989 – SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #2 CVR B ZHANG – 4.99

JUL221990 – SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #2 CVR C JAY – 4.99

(W) Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss (A) Jay (CA) Lenka Simeckova

THE BEST-SELLING MANGA ADAPTATION OF SHERLOCK RETURNS!

Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John Watson (Martin Freeman) are called to save the royal family from blackmail at the hands of Irene Adler!

Adler pulls Sherlock into a complex web of mysteries involving the CIA and the MoD, with secrets that could threaten to threaten international security and topple the monarchy.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

RIVERS OF LONDON DEADLY EVER AFTER TP

TITAN COMICS

JUL221991

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Josep Maria Beroy (CA) David M Buisan

THE UNMISSABLE NEXT CHAPTER IN THE BESTSELLING RIVERS OF LONDON SERIES BY BEN AARONOVITCH!

When Chelsea and Olympia accidentally break an enchantment in the woods, deadly fairy tales from a mysterious old book begin coming to life. To set things right, Chelsea and Olympia must unravel a mystery dating back to the 1800's before they become victims of a lethal sorcery.

Collects Rivers of London: Deadly Ever After #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 17.99

BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #3 CVR A TOLIBAO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL222000

JUL222001 – BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #3 CVR B STOKELY (MR) – 3.99

JUL222002 – BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #3 CVR C WORM (MR) – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Harvey Tolibao

NEW COMIC SERIES BASED ON THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED GOTHIC GAMING HIT, BLOODBORNE!

Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested…

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #4 CVR A HERVAS

TITAN COMICS

JUL222003

JUL222004 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #4 CVR B FISH – 3.99

JUL222005 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #4 CVR C CONCEPT ART – 3.99

(W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Enid Balam (CA) Jesus Hervas

SET AFTER THE EVENTS OF THE BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS

ANIME SERIES!

Elle, aka BLACK LOTUS, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. but is that possible in a world where replicants are still hunted and feared.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #213 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

JUL222007

JUL222006 – STAR WARS INSIDER #213 PX ED – 9.99

(W) Titan

Check out the companion guide to every episode of the Disney+ series, The Book Of Boba Fett. Also included are interviews with prequel concept and storyboard artist Warren Fu, and Biggs Darklighter actor, Garrick Hagon!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #4 PX ED

TITAN COMICS

JUL222011

(W) Titan (CA) Christian Rosado

Go behind the scenes on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as star Anson Mount details Pike's progress through the show's first season, including the epic finale. Plus, we celebrate Star Trek: The Next Generation's 35th anniversary in style, with the Definitive Guide to the 35 elements that make TNG great, and a special edition of Inside Trek.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 9.99

STAR TREK II WRATH OF KHAN MAKING CLASSIC FILM HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUL222008

(W) John Tenuto, Maria Jose Tenuto

An in-depth look at the making of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, featuring rare and previously unseen production art and new and exclusive interviews.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 50

STAR TREK ART OF NEVILLE PAGE

TITAN BOOKS

JUL222009

(W) Joe Nazzaro

Showcasing his entire Star Trek career to date, this visually stunning retrospective celebrates the inventiveness of Neville Page's designs.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 39.95

BEING BOND A DANIEL CRAIG RETROSPECTIVE HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUL222020

(W) Mark Salisbury (A) Mark Salisbury

A retrospective of Daniel Craig's five James Bond films as 007, Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, SPECTRE, No Time To Die.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 50

DR WHO & THE DALEKS OFFICIAL STORY OF FILMS HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUL222021

(W) John Walsh

The definitive guide to the making of the classic 1960s Dr. Who movies, lavishly illustrated and packed with insights into these beloved films.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 50

ALFRED HITCHCOCK STORYBOARDS HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUL222022

(W) Tony Lee Moral (A) Tony Lee Moral

A one-of-a-kind historical document and 100th anniversary celebration of the artwork behind several of the Master of Suspense's greatest films.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 50

ASSASSINS CREED CULINARY CODEX SC (RES)

TITAN BOOKS

JUL222023

(W) Thibaud Villanova

With 40 recipes across ten full menus – each inspired by the times and places where the most famous Assassins lived and fought – you can relive the highlights of the Italian Renaissance, the French Revolution and even Victorian London. Follow Alta r, Ezio, Arno, Evie, Jacob and all the Assassins of the Brotherhood while enjoying their most celebrated dishes: Masyaf Moutabel, Davenport Homestead Soup, Boston Apple Pie, Colonial Coleslaw, Meringues Mirabeau, Rooks' Bread Pudding and many more.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 29.99