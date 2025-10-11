Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Fiona Marchbank, Ladies Of The Night

Fiona Marchbank's Queer Medieval Comic Ladies Of The Night

Fiona Marchbank’s queer medieval fantasy comic Ladies Of The Night, comes to print from Oni Preess in the summer of 2026

Sometimes I have to do a double-take that Oni Press is owned by one of the more prominent conservative families in America. And that they publish the likes of Gender Queer. It must make for some fascinating dinner conversations. But anyway, Oni Press is to publish Engish comic book creator Fiona Marchbank's webcomic Ladies Of The Night in print in its entirety next year, that "brings medieval flair to a queer-normative historical fantasy"

"In July 2026, enter a land where glamorous knights compete in showy tournaments for fame and fortune, and small and untrained George dreams of securing the coveted position of knight's squire. Serafina is the best knight around, no question. She's so good that she's getting bored and reckless in her jousts, but when she takes on plucky George as a squire, she suddenly finds herself in the position she never wanted: a mentor. Their partnership is going to be even harder than it looks, considering George can barely hold a sword without giving herself a black eye and Serafina is even pricklier than the lance she wields. But if either of them are going to take the league of knights by storm, they'll have to learn that neither of them can do it alone.

"As a (now-retired) Roller Derby player, I created Ladies of the Knight as an ode to contact sports, and to those who are compelled to play them," said Fiona Marchbank. "LADIES OF THE KNIGHT uses the framework of a mentor story to explore the unbridled excitement of being a beginner, and the various joys, and hardships, of success."

"Medieval stories are having a bit of a renaissance right now, and this tale of glamorous female and nonbinary knights is full of all of the jousting, archery, and tournaments readers could want," said Senior Editor Grace Scheipeter. "Paired with humorous moments of verbal sparring, heartwarming testaments to the bravery in persistence, and rewarding character relationships, Ladies of the Knight tells the story of how an unlikely duo can find success when they work together."

