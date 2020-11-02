Fired DC Comics Staffers Get Another Three Weeks If They Want Them

In August, Bleeding Cool got the word that swathes of senior DC Comics Editorial positions were being wiped out, with dozens of people being made redundant, and the kind of names you wouldn't expect. Rather than the state-mandated two months notice, staffers were instead given three months – though the likes of then-Editor-In-Chief of DC Comics, Bob Harras, left almost immediately, leaving Marie Javins and Michele Wells to pick up the pieces.

However, it appears that DC Comics might just need those fired employees a little longer. They were due to have departed towards the end of October, but I've now been told they will have an additional month's worth of notice, taking them to the end of November. And right now, given the current job market, pretty much everyone remaining is taking those additional three weeks' work – and three weeks pay. It wouldn't be the first time DC Comics has enacted a policy only to have to reign some of it back again when the true impact becomes apparent.

Good luck out there, everyone.

Bleeding Cool was the first to get confirmation of the DC Comics layoffs we first reported being announced on August. At the time, DC Comics had decided, not to officially confirm any changes, though I spoke to several employees who have personally confirmed names and plans – though without attribution – even as DC Comics tried to put a lid on things, stressed that people do not talk to the press. The DC Comics indicia listing senior executives at the company has not yet changed – but it may not be long until it does.

At the time, we heard that the departing staffers included DC Editor-In-Chief Bob Harras. Vice President, Global Publishing Initiatives & Digital Strategy Bobbie Chase. DC Editor Andy Khouri, DC Senior Story Editor Brian Cunningham, and SVP Publishing Strategy & Support Services at DC, Hank Kanalz, Executive Assistant to Jim Lee Eddy Choi, International Publishing, Ad Sales & Custom Creative Studio and Sandy Resnick, Marketing Director, Sara Haskell, Director of Publicity (Publishing) at DC, Michael Shelling, VP of Marketing & Creative Services Jonah Weiland and VP, Comic Book Specialty & Newsstand Sales, Jim Sokolowski, but there are many more not so named.