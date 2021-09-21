First Look At Bryan Hitch and Geoff Johns' Redcoat

Redcoat is a creator-owned series by Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch spinning out of Geiger from Mad Ghost/Image Comics debuting in the upcoming Geiger 80-Page Special, described as "First, in an extra-sized lead story, Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch introduce the mysterious man known as Redcoat and reveal his bizarre ties to the American Revolution, the Unknown War, and Geiger himself." Hitch says that it is "the first of a few things on the C/O front in years ahead". And now he has revealed a first look at the character.

He previously told us "Okay you lot. I'm just getting started here. The next 18 months will see more work coming out from me and some terrific writing colleagues than in maybe the last three years combined. I've never been so productive and feel I'm hitting a new peak. Venom in October, the introduction to Redcoat in November, Superman Black Label next year with Mark Waid inked by Kevin Nowlan (yeah, spoilers), Redcoat series and something truly massive I'm not even mentioning. But it's HUGE. Yeah, I've been busy this year. Each new project from Venom onwards is more challenging and exciting than anything I've done in years. Pushing me in new directions even with familiar characters. I couldn't be happier with what's coming this year and next. Hope you'll join us for Venom issue one next month."

GEIGER 80-PAGE GIANT #1 CVR A FRANK

IMAGE COMICS

SEP210071

(W) Geoff Johns, Jay Faerber, Sterling Gates, Janet Harvey, Leon Hendrix Iii, Pornsak Pichetshote, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Bryan Hitch, Sean Galloway, Staz Johnson, Kelley Jones, Megan Levens, Paul Pelletier, Joe Prado, Peter Snejbjerg (A/CA) Gary Frank

MAD GHOST COMICS presents a MONSTROUS 80 PAGES of all-new stories featuring GEIGER, as well as his allies and enemies! First, in an extra-sized lead story, GEOFF JOHNS & BRYAN HITCH introduce the mysterious man known as REDCOAT and reveal his bizarre ties to the American Revolution, the Unknown War, and Geiger himself. Then, discover the secrets of the Warlords of Las Vegas – Bonnie Borden! Goldbeard! Mr. Karloff! And more! – in a series of tales written and drawn by some of the greatest writers and artists today! Plus, the special origin tale of Geiger's favorite two-headed dog, BARNEY, and a PREVIEW of GEOFF JOHNS & GARY FRANK's new upcoming series: JUNKYARD JOE!In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 SRP: $7.98